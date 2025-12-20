Samurai Volume SR and Fractal AO

# SamuraiFX Combined Pro V14

**Master Market Turns with Real-Time Volume & Structure**


Stop guessing where the market will turn. The **SamuraiFX Combined Pro** is a comprehensive trading system that combines **Daily Structure**, **Volume Flow**, and **Price Action** into a single, non-repainting dashboard. It helps you identify high-probability Reversals and powerful Breakouts without the lag of traditional indicators.


### **Key Advantages**


* **No Lag, No Repaint:** Signals are generated in real-time based on live volume and price action. Once a candle closes, the signal is fixed.

* **

**DASHBOARD CUSTOMIZATION** * `Dash_Text_Base`: Color of the main dashboard text. * `Dash_Show_Bg`: Show or hide the dark background panel.

Smart Filtering:** Unlike other indicators that blindly signal "Overbought," this tool detects **Momentum Extensions**. If the trend is too strong, it cancels the Reversal signal and gives you a Breakout signal instead.

* **Safety First:** Features a built-in **Anti-Martingale System**. If a signal is given, the dashboard locks it in and prevents second or third signals in the same zone, protecting you from over-trading against a trend.

* **Complete Dashboard:** View Buyer vs. Seller strength, Sentiment Ratios, and Active Strategy advice directly on your chart.

### **Core Features**

1. **Premium & Discount Zones:** Automatically draws daily supply (Premium) and demand (Discount) zones to help you sell high and buy low.

2. **Wick Rejection Tech:** Identifies exhaustion pinbars combined with volume drying up to pinpoint exact turning points.

3. **Breakout Detection:** If volume force exceeds a specific limit (e.g., 2.5x), the tool identifies a "Fake Reversal" and displays a **Continuation Arrow** to join the trend.

4. **Strategy Guide:** The on-screen text tells you exactly what to do: *Wait*, *Buy*, *Sell*, or *Warning*.

### **Input Parameters**

Below are the customizable settings to fit your trading style:

**STRATEGY GUIDE**

* `Show_Strategy`: Toggle the on-screen text guide (True/False).

* `clrStratBuy/Sell`: Customize colors for strategy text.


**DASHBOARD CUSTOMIZATION**

* `Dash_Text_Base`: Color of the main dashboard text.

* `Dash_Show_Bg`: Show or hide the dark background panel.

**VOLUME SR SIGNALS**

* `volRatio`: The multiplier required between buyers/sellers to confirm a zone (Default: 1.1).

**PUSH RATIO REVERSAL**

* `ReversalRatio`: The imbalance needed to trigger a Reversal Signal (Default: 2.0).

* `AvoidMartingale`: **Crucial Safety Feature.** If True, stops the indicator from giving multiple signals in the same direction on the same day.


**EXHAUSTION (ADR)**

* `Use_ADR_Filter`: Filters signals based on Average Daily Range exhaustion.

* `Use_Wick_Filter`: Enables Pinbar/Wick detection for sharper entries.

* `Wick_Rejection`: Minimum size of the wick (0.35 = 35% of candle) to validate a rejection.


**EXTENSION / BREAKOUT (The "Fake Trend" Filter)**

* `Detect_Extension`: If True, the indicator switches to "Breakout Mode" when volume is extreme.

* `Ext_Volume_Force`: The volume ratio required to confirm a Breakout (Default: 2.5).

* `Show_Ext_Arrows`: Displays Aqua/Red arrows when the price breaks out (Continuation).


**FRACTAL AO VISUALS**

* `ShowLines/Zones`: Toggle the drawing of fractal support/resistance lines and zones on the chart.


