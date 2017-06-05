ACB Breakout Arrows MT5

3.5

Breakout Signals With Trade Context

ACB Breakout Arrows detects a settling phase in price followed by a directional breakout and marks the setup with a buy or sell arrow. The arrow identifies a breakout pattern. It is not a promise that every signal will become a major move.

A buy arrow highlights a bullish breakout setup, while a sell arrow highlights a bearish breakout setup. Because price can retest the breakout area or return inside the previous range, check the surrounding market structure, trend direction and nearby support or resistance before entering.

Plan the Trade on the Chart

The indicator can place practical reference levels around each signal:

  • Stop Loss: A protective level calculated from the selected number of bars.
  • Quick Profit: A nearer objective that can be used for an early exit, partial profit or breakeven decision.
  • Take Profit: Further target levels for traders who choose to hold the breakout move.

These levels help create a consistent plan, but position size and final trade management remain the trader's responsibility.

Confirm the Breakout

The multi-timeframe dashboard helps you compare breakout signals across the available chart periods. For additional context, ACB Trade Filter can be used to check market sentiment and trend direction. Green with a bullish trend supports long setups, red with a bearish trend supports short setups, and gray with a sideways trend suggests mixed conditions.

You can also check whether a buy signal is appearing directly below resistance or a sell signal directly above support. Waiting for price to hold beyond the breakout area or complete a retest can help avoid treating every arrow as an automatic entry.

Performance View, Settings and Alerts

The optional performance view summarizes historical signals over the selected History Bars, including wins, losses, success rate and average result. These statistics describe the signals included in that chart sample. They do not predict the result of the next trade.

  • Adjustable History Bars and Signal Sensitivity.
  • Selectable Bars for Stop Loss calculation.
  • Show or hide Stop Loss, Take Profit and Quick Profit lines.
  • Show or hide the performance analysis elements.
  • Popup, sound, email and mobile push alerts.

ACB Breakout Arrows can be used on available symbols and chart timeframes for scalping, day trading or swing trading. The indicator is designed not to repaint confirmed signals. Test the settings on the symbols and timeframes you trade, then apply one consistent confirmation and risk-management process.

Reviews 2
MarketWatch27378757
152
MarketWatch27378757 2022.01.05 19:20 
 

...

Recommended products
Trend Master V2
Oratile Pitsoane
Indicators
What Is Trend Master Pro? Trend Master Pro   is a professional-grade trend trading indicator built for MetaTrader 5. It was designed with one goal in mind — to keep you on the right side of the market at all times by combining three powerful technical tools into a single, clean, easy-to-read display directly on your price chart. Instead of cluttering your screen with multiple separate indicators, Trend Master Pro fuses an   EMA Ribbon trend filter , a   ZigZag swing point engine , and a   breako
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Indicators
RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Indicators
This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA) Features Two lines of the Hull indicator of different timeframes on the same chart. The HMA line of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA line of the current timeframe defines the short-term price movements. A graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA switched its direction on any timeframe, the panel displays a question or exclamation mark with a tex
CV Support and Resistance
Calogero Vella
Indicators
CV Support & Resistance is a professional support and resistance indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to accurately identify key market and price zones. The indicator helps traders detect potential entry, exit, and reaction areas within the market at an early stage. Features: Automatic support and resistance zone detection Dynamic market structure analysis Professional visualization of key price areas Suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading Optimized for multiple symbols and timefr
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Indicators
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] Boo
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
Qauters Theory GBPJPY
Brighton Mufaro Mudzingwa
Indicators
QT PRO Quarters Theory GBPJPY · London Open Breakout Plots 250-pip major quarters, 125-pip half-quarters, and 25-pip minor levels on GBPJPY. Monitors the London session open (08:00 GMT) and fires a single buy or sell arrow when price breaks and closes beyond the first key level — one signal per day, no repainting How it works now: Arrows only appear between 08:00–12:00 GMT (London session) — nothing outside that window 1 arrow per day maximum — once the first valid break is found, that day is
Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder
George Thuo Njanga
Indicators
Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder Trading in alignment with higher timeframe structure is one of the most consistently profitable habits a trader can build. The difficulty has always been execution: switching between timeframes, manually reading structure, and keeping track of whether the Daily, 4-Hour and 1-Hour are all pointing in the same direction before committing to a position. Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder resolves that entirely. Three tools in one indicator: A live multi-timeframe bias d
Impulses and Corrections 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Indicators
"Impulses and Corrections 5" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of corrections of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always "U
Harmonic Pattern Hunter
Shingidzano Lesetedi
5 (1)
Indicators
Harmonic Pattern Hunter Harmonic Pattern Hunter is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and draws high-probability harmonic patterns directly on the chart. It is designed to assist traders who use harmonic analysis as part of their trading methodology. How It Works The indicator scans historical and live price data for completed XABCD harmonic structures using Fibonacci ratio validation. When a valid pattern is detected, it draws the full pattern geometry, marks t
Titan Action HUD Pro
Ilkay Ozsoy
Indicators
Titan Action HUD Titan Action HUD, MetaTrader 5 terminali içinde piyasa izlemeyi optimize etmek için tasarlanmış kapsamlı çok zaman dilimli analitik bir gösterge panelidir. Birden fazla dönemden alınan gerçek zamanlı teknik verileri tek bir ekrana toplayarak, çeşitli grafikler arasında sürekli geçiş yapma ihtiyacını ortadan kaldırır. Panel, piyasa ortamlarını sürekli tarar, yapısal trendleri, hacim metriklerini ve aktif işlem oturumlarını birleşik bir görsel matriks içinde gösterir. 6.10 sürümün
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicators
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Velos trading indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
VELOS Trading Indicator Precision. Speed. Confidence. The VELOS Trading Indicator is a professional, non-repainting MT5 trading system developed by DC Trading to help traders identify high-probability trading opportunities with confidence. Designed for both beginner and experienced traders, VELOS combines trend analysis, momentum confirmation, and volatility filtering into one intelligent indicator, delivering precise entry and exit signals while reducing false setups. Built for fast-moving m
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.83 (18)
Indicators
ATREND: How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The " ATREND " indicator for the MT5 platform is designed to provide traders with robust buy and sell signals by utilizing a combination of technical analysis methodologies. This indicator primarily leverages the Average True Range (ATR) for volatility measurement, alongside trend detection algorithms to identify potential market movements. Leave a massage after purchase and receive a special bonus gift. Key Features: ⦁ Dynamic Trend Detect
Has rsi signal
Evgenii Savinov
Indicators
HAS RSI Signal — Professional Trend Indicator with SL/TP Calculation HAS RSI Signal is a powerful trading tool that combines time-tested classics with modern noise-filtering algorithms. The indicator analyzes the market through the prism of Heiken Ashi Smoothed candles and the RSI oscillator, providing clear entry signals at trend reversals or when exiting overbought/oversold zones. Key Advantages: Double Filtration: Using Heiken Ashi Smoothed eliminates market "noise," while RSI confirms the mo
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Indicators
Apex Market Structure Pro Apex Market Structure Pro is a smart-money structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It marks liquidity, structure shifts, accumulation zones and higher-timeframe bias on a single overlay, so you can read market context at a glance. It also shows the three market phases (Contraction, Expansion, Trend) as they develop. Note: this indicator is designed for Heikin Ashi charts. Set your chart to Heikin Ashi before use. The analysis is built around Heikin Ashi price flow. Wh
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Indicators
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
Max Min Delta Indicator
TitanScalper
Indicators
Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
Day Trading Indicator MT5
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
This trading indicator is non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging, making it an ideal choice for both manual and automated trading. It is a Price Action–based system that leverages price strength and momentum to give traders a real edge in the market. With advanced filtering techniques to eliminate noise and false signals, it enhances trading accuracy and potential. By combining multiple layers of sophisticated algorithms, the indicator scans the chart in real-time and translates comple
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE   Use Guide Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Vo
KT Horizontal Lines MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
In MetaTrader, plotting multiple   horizontal lines   and then tracking their respective price levels can be a hassle. This indicator automatically plots multiple horizontal lines at equal intervals for setting price alerts, plotting support and resistance levels, and other manual purposes. This indicator is suitable for Forex traders who are new and looking for chances to make quick profits from buying and selling. Horizontal lines can help traders find possible areas to start trading when the
DYJ BoS
Daying Cao
Indicators
The indicator automatically identifies and labels essential elements of market structure shift, including: Break of Structure (BoS): Detected when there is a significant price movement breaking previous structural points. It mark possible uptrend and downtrend lines(UP & DN, It means constantly update high and low ), and once the price breaks through these lines, mark the red (BEAR) and green (BULL) arrows. BoS typically occurs when the price decisively moves through swing lows or swing highs t
WaveTrend Oscillator Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
The WaveTrend Oscillator MT5 is a powerful trading indicator designed to enhance your market analysis by identifying momentum shifts and potential trend reversals. Ideal for traders of all levels, this tool offers valuable insights into overbought and oversold conditions across various markets, including forex, cryptocurrencies, and commodities. With its ability to generate accurate buy and sell signals, the WaveTrend Oscillator MT5 empowers traders to make informed decisions, effectively increa
RSI Divergence with FVG Signal
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The RSI Divergence + FVG Signal indicator combines Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence with Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbalances caused
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
Indicators
Auto Optimized RSI   is a smart and easy-to-use arrow indicator designed for precision trading. It automatically finds the most effective RSI Buy and Sell levels for your selected symbol and timeframe using real historical data simulations. The indicator can be used as a standalone system or as part of your existing trading strategy. It is especially useful for intraday trading. Unlike traditional RSI indicators that rely on fixed 70/30 levels,   Auto Optimized RSI   dynamically adjusts its lev
CosmiCLab Meteorit SMC Fibo
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab METEORIT — SMC Fibo ZigZag CosmiCLab METEORIT is a professional Smart Money Concepts indicator designed for traders who want to identify institutional market movements. The indicator combines market structure analysis, liquidity sweeps, automatic Fibonacci levels and a smart ZigZag engine to help traders detect high-probability trading zones. It is designed for intraday trading on M15 and H1 , but also works well on other timeframes. Key Features Smart ZigZag market structure engine
BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT5
Ziggy Janssen
4.31 (16)
Indicators
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT4 Version BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT5 — Mixed Oscillator for Market Reversal & Momentum Analysis BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal is a composite oscillator that combines multiple indicator signals to help traders identify possible market reversals, momentum shifts, and exhau
Buyers of this product also purchase
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (94)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Indicators
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (3)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
Supply and demand indicators MT5
Xin You Lin
Indicators
FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Session High Low Lines
Rostyslav Hrytsai
Indicators
Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Indicators
RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Nspikes Sniper R2 Premium for Boom and Crash MT5
Numan Naseer
Indicators
contact info : +923124445545 (WhatsApp) leave a massage if any question related to my product, or any suggestion. ------------------------------------------------ Nspikes Sniper R2 Premium Edition The Ultimate Spike-Catching & Liquidity System for Boom & Crash Take your synthetic indices trading to a elite level. Nspikes Sniper R2 Premium Edition is a high-precision MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered specifically to master Boom 1000/500/900/600 and Crash 1000/500/900/600 . Instead of chasing l
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
Indicators
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
Btcusd Pro
Metin Erkamoglu
Indicators
BTCUSD PRO Signal Solution for MT5 BTCUSD PRO is a decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who analyze BTCUSD or BTCUSD# with a structured signal workflow. The product is not an automated trading system. It does not open, close, or manage trades automatically. It provides analytical buy and sell signal information and displays a visual trade plan on the chart so the user can make their own trading decisions. Main purpose BTCUSD PRO is designed for traders who prefe
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
Indicators
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
More from author
KT Support and Resistance Levels MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicators
KT Auto Support Resistance Levels: Multi-Timeframe S&R, Smart Zones and Levels Dashboard for MetaTrader 4/5 Swing highs. Pivots. Order blocks. Previous highs and lows. Every trader marks the market a little differently, and the chart pays the price. Stack enough methods on one screen and it stops being a map. It becomes noise. KT Auto Support Resistance Levels fixes that. It scans the monthly, weekly, daily, and your current timeframe at once, then draws the levels that actually matter directly
ACB Trade Filter MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
ACB Trade Filter answers one practical question before you place an order: is the market supporting this trade, or are you trying to force a signal through mixed conditions? The indicator reads market sentiment and trend, then presents the result through a color histogram and trend direction. Use it after your normal entry signal, not instead of one. Three market states at a glance Green histogram with bullish trend: conditions support looking for long setups from your strategy. Red histogram wi
KT Stoch Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
If you have ever watched price make a new high while Stochastic failed to confirm it, you already know why traders pay attention to divergence. KT Stoch Divergence marks these disagreements directly on the chart, so you can spot possible reversals and trend continuation setups without drawing every line by hand. The indicator finds both regular and hidden divergence between price and the Stochastic oscillator. It gives you context, not an automatic trade. You still decide whether the setup makes
KT Support and Resistance Levels
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Auto Support Resistance Levels: Multi-Timeframe S&R, Smart Zones and Levels Dashboard for MetaTrader 4/5 Swing highs. Pivots. Order blocks. Previous highs and lows. Every trader marks the market a little differently, and the chart pays the price. Stack enough methods on one screen and it stops being a map. It becomes noise. KT Auto Support Resistance Levels fixes that. It scans the monthly, weekly, daily, and your current timeframe at once, then draws the levels that actually matter directly
KT Currency Strength and Correlation
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
If you trade Forex, having detailed information about the currency strength and currency pairs correlation can take your trading to new heights. The correlation will help to cut your risk in half, and strength analysis will help to maximize the profits. This indicator provides a hybrid approach for selecting the most appropriate currency pairs using the strength analysis and currency pairs correlation. How to use the Currency Strength Analysis Suppose your trading strategy provides a buying opp
ACB Trade Filter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicators
ACB Trade Filter answers one practical question before you place an order: is the market supporting this trade, or are you trying to force a signal through mixed conditions? The indicator reads market sentiment and trend, then presents the result through a color histogram and trend direction. Use it after your normal entry signal, not instead of one. Three market states at a glance Green histogram with bullish trend: conditions support looking for long setups from your strategy. Red histogram wi
KT Heiken Ashi Smoothed MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Follow the Smoothed Heiken Ashi State KT Heiken Ashi Smoothed turns price movement into smoothed blue and red candles. It adds a blue up arrow when the state changes from bearish to bullish and a red down arrow when the state changes from bullish to bearish, making directional transitions easy to see on the chart. The smoothing period and smoothing method control how strongly the candles are smoothed. This provides a steadier view than standard Heiken Ashi while letting you choose the response t
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
Indicators
Breakout Signals With Trade Context ACB Breakout Arrows detects a settling phase in price followed by a directional breakout and marks the setup with a buy or sell arrow. The arrow identifies a breakout pattern. It is not a promise that every signal will become a major move. A buy arrow highlights a bullish breakout setup, while a sell arrow highlights a bearish breakout setup. Because price can retest the breakout area or return inside the previous range, check the surrounding market structure,
KT Momentum Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Momentum Arrows marks bullish and bearish momentum breakouts with arrows when a candle closes beyond its adaptive price bands. The bands respond to price deviation and changing volatility. A blue upward arrow confirms a close above the upper band, while a red downward arrow confirms a close below the lower band. The signal is fixed after the candle closes, so the arrow does not shift to another bar when you review the chart later. What the arrow is showing The arrow identifies the candle wher
KT COG Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
1 (1)
Indicators
KT COG is an advanced implementation of the center of gravity indicator presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. It's a leading indicator which can be used to identify the potential reversal points with the minimum lag. The COG oscillator catches the price swings quite effectively. MT5 version of the same indicator is available here KT COG Advanced MT5 Calculation of COG The COG indicator is consist of the two lines. The main l
KT Pin Bar
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Pin Bar identifies the pin bar formation which is a type of price action pattern which depicts a sign of reversal or rejection of the trend. When combined with support and resistance, BRN and other significant levels, Pin Bar pattern proved to be a very strong sign of reversal. Basically, a pin bar is characterized by a small body relative to the bar length which is closed either in upper or lower 50% part of its length. They have very large wicks and small candle body. A pin bar candlestic
KT Trend Magic
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Read Trend Direction Directly on the Chart KT Trend Magic combines momentum and volatility into a color-coded line that follows price. The line gives you a continuous view of the active trend state and changes color when the calculated direction changes. Green line: shows a bullish trend state. Red line: shows a bearish trend state. Color change: marks a new directional transition on the chart. During a sustained move, the line can also serve as a dynamic chart reference for pullbacks and contin
KT Auto Fibo
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Auto Fibo draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the ongoing trend direction. The Highs and Lows are automatically selected using the Maximum and Minimum points available on the chart. You can zoom in/out and scroll to adjust the Fibonacci levels accordingly. Modes Auto:  It draws the Fibonacci levels automatically based on the chart area. Manual: It draws the Fibonacci levels only one time. After that, you can change the anchor points manually. Usage: Helps to predict the future profi
KT Psar Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Psar Arrows plots the arrows on chart using the standard Parabolic SAR indicator. A bullish arrow is plotted when the candle's high touch the SAR. A bearish arrow is plotted when the candle's low touch the SAR. The signals are generated in the real-time without waiting for the bar close.  Features A beneficial tool for traders who want to experiment with the trading strategies that include the use of Parabolic Sar indicator.  Can be used to find turning points in the market. Use custom PSAR
KT Ichimoku Trader
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
1 (1)
Experts
KT Ichimoku Trader is a fully automated expert advisor that offers five popular trading strategies based on the Ichimoku indicator. Each strategy has it's own entry and exit method without any interference to other strategies. The Ichimoku system can be applied to all major currency pairs and metals. However, we found that it performs reasonably well mainly on two pairs.   MT5 Version is available here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35043 Features Trade up to 5 famous trading strategi
KT Volatility Oscillator
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Volatility oscillator analyze the past and current market data with a mathematical formula to display the result in a form of an oscillator. The growing and deteriorating waves are equivalent to high and low volatility in the asset.  In a nutshell, volatility is simply a measurement of the price fluctuation of an asset over a certain period of time. Without volatility, there would not much movement in the market and traders would not be able to profit from the price movements. Use of Volatil
KT COG Robot
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT COG Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the KT COG Indicator . The COG indicator was originally presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. The EA fires a long trade when COG line cross above the signal line and a short trade is fired when the COG line cross below the signal line.  Adaptive Filtration Our adaptive filtration algorithm combines the original COG formula with the major trend direction and market acce
ACB Breakout Arrows EA
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
This is a 100% automated expert advisor based on our custom indicator named "ACB Breakout Arrows" . The entries are based on a breakout pattern that constantly occurs in a bi-directional manner. The intensity of entry signals can be manipulated using the external input called "Signal Sensitivity". Trades Confirmation ACB Breakout Arrows EA provides an ability to filter the entries using our another custom indicator named ACB Trade Filter . Strong Buy: Up Arrow + Green Histogram + Bullish Trend
KT Asian Breakout
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4 (1)
Experts
KT Asian Breakout carefully analyzes the range-bound market during the Asian session and then fires a long or short trade after doing some preassessment based on its inbuilt technical analysis module. The executed orders are closed within a day before the completion of the next day session. The inbuilt technical analysis module checks for the session range and compares it with the last 20 days price movement. If it finds any erratic price movement within the session, the orders are not executed
KT London Breakout
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
First thirty minutes are essential for a trading session. The early reaction of traders and market players sets a path for the rest of the day. KT London Breakout EA takes advantage of this phenomenon, and after analyzing the first thirty minutes of London session, it places two bidirectional pending orders. One of pending order is eventually canceled after realizing the market direction with certainty. It has been strictly tested and developed for EUR/JPY using 30-Min Time Frame. You can expe
MACD Divergence Seeker
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT MACD Divergence Seeker trades the regular and hidden divergence signals generated by our free indicator named KT MACD Divergence indicator. Trading the standalone divergences can be a risky affair that's why the KT MACD Divergence Seeker combines the standard divergence signals with an advanced analysis module to exploit the price inefficiencies on some FX pairs. What is the Divergence exactly? As a general conception if the price is making higher highs, then macd should also be making hig
KT Asian Breakout Indicator
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Asian Breakout indicator scans and analyzes a critical part of the Asian session to generate bi-directional buy and sell signals with the direction of a price breakout. A buy signal occurs when the price breaks above the session high, and a sell signal occurs when the price breaks below the session low. Things to remember If the session box is vertically too wide, a new trade should be avoided as most of the price action has already completed within the session box. If the breakout candle is
MACD Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT MACD Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergences build between the price and oscillator. If your trading strategy anticipates the trend reversal, you can include the MACD regular divergence to speculate the potential turning points. And if your trading strategy based on the trend continuation, MACD hidden divergence would be a good fit. Limitations of KT MACD Divergence Using the macd divergence as a standalone entry signal can be a risky affair. Every divergence can't be interprete
KT Bollinger Bands Trader MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT Bollinger Bands Trader is a 100% automated expert advisor that's incorporated a mean reversion trading strategy using the Bollinger bands during the period of low volatility. Price often reacts at the upper or lower line of Bollinger bands, but a reversal not always occurs. However, there is more chance of price reversal during the time of low volatility. Entries A buy trade is activated when price correctly aligns below the bottom line of Bollinger bands. A sell trade is activated when pric
KT CCI Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT CCI Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergence created between the price and CCI oscillator. Divergence is one of the vital signals that depicts the upcoming price reversal in the market. Manually spotting the divergence between price and CCI can be a hectic and ambiguous task. Limitations of KT CCI Divergence   Using the CCI divergence as a standalone entry signal can be risky. Every divergence can't be interpreted as a strong reversal signal. For better results, try to combine it w
KT MA Crossover MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT MA Crossover draws the buy and sell arrows based on the crossover of chosen moving averages. Moreover, it also generates the appropriate alerts and displays the MFE (Most Favorable Excursion) for each successive signal. The moving average crossover is one of the primary strategies followed by traders around the world. Usually, it consists of a fast and slow moving average to find a buy and sell entry signal according to the crossover direction. Buy signal - when fast MA crosses above the slo
KT Round Numbers MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Round Numbers plots the round number levels which are also commonly known as psychological levels in the Forex world. In the context of Forex trading, round number levels are those levels in which there are two or more zeroes at the end. They are named as 00 levels on the chart. Some traders also consider the halfway points as a valid round number level. They are named as 50 levels on the chart. Use of round number levels in trading Round number levels work as strong support and resistance
KT Inside Bar Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among the traders, using it as a standalone signal doesn't provide any edge in the market. KT Inside Bar Advanced indicator solves this problem by combining the classic inside bar pattern with the "ECE" cycle and Fibonacci extensions. Using this indicator in place of our classic inside bar indicator will provide a tremendous advantage and edge in the market. What is the ECE cycle? In financial markets, the price never moves in a straight line but u
KT Inside Bar Hunter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among traders, using it as a standalone entry signal doesn't provide any evidentiary advantage. KT Inside Bar Hunter trades only selected inside bar patterns using some preassessment and ECE price action cycle. Trading Strategy On successful detection of the required pattern, EA places a pending order in the direction of the forecasted price expansion phase. Pending orders are canceled if they are not triggered within the next bar. Once triggered, ac
KT CCI Surfer MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT CCI Surfer uses a mean reversion trading strategy with a combination of extreme overbought/oversold zone detection using the Commodity Channel Index (CCI). Developed by Donald Lambert in 1980, CCI is a leading indicator that helps to identify the overbought/oversold region in the market without any lag. Obviously, not every overbought/oversold signal turns out into a price reversal. However, when combined with a well-planned mean reversion strategy, it produces excellent results. Recommend
Filter:
Vladyslav Yakobchuk
449
Vladyslav Yakobchuk 2026.03.25 04:20 
 

индикатор не работает на пробой / 90 % цена отскакивает / не рекомендую

MarketWatch27378757
152
MarketWatch27378757 2022.01.05 19:20 
 

...

Reply to review