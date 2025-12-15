Volume FVG

Fair Value Gap Indicator

This indicator identifies three-candle price imbalances where the middle candle's range is not fully overlapped by adjacent candles. These gaps reveal temporary order flow disruptions caused by sudden buying or selling pressure during volatile periods.

Volume Filter

The volume filter ensures gaps appear only when backed by meaningful trading activity. Bullish gaps require positive candle direction (close above open), bearish gaps require negative direction (close below open). This filters out weak imbalances that lack conviction. Set UseVolume to true and adjust VolumeThreshold to activate filtering.

Input Parameters