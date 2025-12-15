Volume FVG
- Indicators
- Arinze Michael Ejike
- Version: 5.786
- Updated: 15 December 2025
- Activations: 5
Fair Value Gap Indicator
This indicator identifies three-candle price imbalances where the middle candle's range is not fully overlapped by adjacent candles. These gaps reveal temporary order flow disruptions caused by sudden buying or selling pressure during volatile periods.
Volume Filter
The volume filter ensures gaps appear only when backed by meaningful trading activity. Bullish gaps require positive candle direction (close above open), bearish gaps require negative direction (close below open). This filters out weak imbalances that lack conviction. Set UseVolume to true and adjust VolumeThreshold to activate filtering.
Input Parameters
- InpColorUp - Color for bullish gaps (default lime).
- InpColorDown - Color for bearish gaps (default deep pink).
- Lookback - Number of bars to scan (default 21).
- UseVolume - Enable volume-based filtering (default false).
- VolumeThreshold - Minimum volume required (default 0).
- UseAlerts - Master alert switch (default true).
- UsePopupAlert - Show popup notifications (default true).
- UseEmailAlert - Send email alerts (default false).
- UsePushNotification - Send mobile alerts (default false).
- UseAlertOnFVGCreation - Alert when gap forms (default true).
- UseAlertOnFVGFilled - Alert when price fills gap (default true).