Forecast from I

three currency pairs - which are begging to be bought

 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

Please complete your post - describe the indicators, their signals. Describe the trading strategy itself.

Vladimir Karputov:

OK, I will try to describe it now - I really don't like to write it that way.
 
how i predict using the MACD and Stochastic in the same window
when the main Stochastic line crosses the MACD signal line - it gives a signal

also in another window StdDev and WPR and also in one window
when WPR crosses the StdDev

Vladimir Karputov:

No, I am not lazy - I will try to describe my forecast.
Forecast for 30

here's to buy EURUSD and GBPUSD in the near future

 
Why buy and specifically on EURUSD and GBPUSD? What are the signals telling us about it?

Vladimir Karputov:

WPR above ( -50 ) is a buy signal and Stochastic above the MACD signal line

andStochastic above 50

But there is no such signal on EURJPY

The EURJPY will show in 30 minutes (16.30) in Moscow

close

EURUSD here most likely - buying has worked out - because the Stochastic is too high

I always hold till the end until the direction changes - the direction now is to buy

no signal

No signal - neutral for now

Stochastic is below the MACD signal line andWPR is below (-50)

WPR is the bottom window - brown line

