Do you think the pound will go up?
I think - you don't have to do anything today.
There's a calendar in the terminal - try to guess the right move on the news.
Yes, at 11 30 tomorrow the news about the pound is out ... so I decided to close the top orders at about 10 am and wait for a miracle that the pound will go down - I don't see any other options.
Just take your time... go to bed now... so you have a fresh brain by 10am...
that's right...))
GBPUSDH2
preferably at news if it jumps , there . try to close your orders to buy
If it jumps down close your sell GBPUSDH2 orders
This turns out to be roulette. Don't do it that way.
there's no way out - it's a matter of luck!
There is always a way out