Forecast from I - page 35
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
There's always a way out.
Yes! There is a way out! But how to do it properly?
Yes, it is! But how to implement it properly?
I wrote above. That's one.
And to all I offered the second option in private.
Oh, yes, there is also option 3, close all trades now and trade a couple hundred)))
I wrote above. That's one.
And to all that, I offered the second option in private.
Ah, yes, there is a 3 option, close all trades now and trade a couple hundred)))
he has not lost anything yet - may as well take a chance - on the news. he who does not take risks does not drink champagne
Valentin, tell us how it ended and what conclusions you drew.
I will tell you of course, now I am thinking whether the pound will go further up or wait for the news at 11:30 or close now ((((
I will tell you, I am sitting now thinking whether the pound will go further up or wait for the news at 11.30 or whether to close now ((((
Take your time. you can do nothing today and tomorrow may be the best time.
you can sell 0.01 of each order to have enough for swaps.
Take your time. you can do nothing today and tomorrow may be the best time.
you can sell 0.01 of each order to have enough for swaps.
how to sell i have all at 0.05 open - what can i do to close a partial order somehow?
yes! part of it is possible.
just not now - there by late afternoon
how to sell i have all at 0.05 open - can i close a partial order somehow?
Ooooooh, you're a pro, mate))))
Once you know how to close, don't do it yet.
yes! part of it is possible.
just not now - there by late afternoon
in the meantime download the terminal fromhttps://content.mql5.com/go?link=https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe%3Futm_source=www.mql5.com%26utm_medium=display.800.80%26utm_term=mt5.features%26utm_content=download%26utm_campaign=0400.ru.download.mt5&a=eafngexxdphlhhmkradkjergsifhiqsz&s=4022351f4bcfb138ba17a5b26994921a4ed77f0bfd3bd74914c969039696061c&uid=mekkmtuojgfdvdticradinenjqqywvwu&ref=https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/313157/page35&id=ubszgymfebjnaeihphloounxqadfedmckc#- demo open and learn how to do it right - with a partial close
Execution by market - volume 0.01 - and press Close at the very bottom
As long as he hasn't lost anything, he may take a chance - with the news. he who does not take risks does not drink champagne.
If he hasn't risked anything yet, he hasn't drunk the champagne. Unfortunately he has, open orders with losses only create the illusion of having money on the account, but in fact he does not. As for taking a risk on the news and forex in general, it is one of the worst ideas. If there are levels, we should sit on the ass and wait till the price reaches them and then enter the market with a short stop.