However, and your method deserves deep respect!
Can I meet your expert?
My Expert Advisor is quite simple.
Well, the prognosis - I have to decide on my own by Indicators
Well, the forecast - I have to decide on my own by the indicator.
I see. Thank you.
Well, I see that your critics diminished:)
I wish you success and good luck!
Same to you - Success and Good Luck!
Thank you!!!
Taking my chances on EURJPYH2 in BUY
DEDICATED TO COUNTRYMEN
I have not got a single signal today. I ran the Expert Advisor since 4am and did not open a single position. I think we have to wait!
I got a signal from this indicator https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1114 - I expect R2 to sell, and I expect S2 tobuy
I have not got a single signal today. I ran the Expert Advisor since 4am and did not open a single position. I think we have to wait!
Finally. It worked.
I switched the time - it turns out it cannot be switched - it set the horizontal line again.
there is another horizontal line at the top - but when it reaches it will trigger another sell and take it even higher and so on and so on until it goes down
here's more opened and thrown off, above the horizontal line (red)
It's not a bread-and-butter day. Out of so many pairs, one pair triggered the signal today