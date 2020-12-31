Forecast from I - page 20

New comment
[Deleted]  
Aleksandr Praslov:

However, and your method deserves deep respect!

Can I meet your expert?

My Expert Advisor is quite simple.

It opens a position from the trend line

And also closes it.

Well, the prognosis - I have to decide on my own by Indicators

[Deleted]  
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

My EA is pretty simple.

It opens a position from the trend line

And also closes it.

Well, the forecast - I have to decide on my own by the indicator.

I see. Thank you.

Well, I see that your critics diminished:)

I wish you success and good luck!

[Deleted]  
Aleksandr Praslov:

I see. Thank you.

Well, I can see that your critics are less:)

I wish you Success and Good Luck!

Thank you! for your support.

Same to you - Success and Good Luck!

Thank you!!!

[Deleted]  

Taking my chances on EURJPYH2 in BUY

EURJPYH2

[Deleted]  

DEDICATED TO COUNTRYMEN


[Deleted]  

I have not got a single signal today. I ran the Expert Advisor since 4am and did not open a single position. I think we have to wait!

Alpari MT5h.png

I got a signal from this indicator https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1114 - I expect R2 to sell, and I expect S2 tobuy

[Deleted]  
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

I have not got a single signal today. I ran the Expert Advisor since 4am and did not open a single position. I think we have to wait!

I got a signal from this indicator https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1114 - I expect R2 to sell, and I expect S2 tobuy.

Finally. It worked.

Alpari MT5c

Alpari MT5a

[Deleted]  
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

Finally. It worked.

I switched the time - it turns out it cannot be switched - it set the horizontal line again.

there is another horizontal line at the top - but when it reaches it will trigger another sell and take it even higher and so on and so on until it goes down

Alpari MT5p

[Deleted]  

here's more opened and thrown off, above the horizontal line (red)

Alpari MT5p

[Deleted]  
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

here's another one opened and threw off, above the horizontal line (red)


It's not a bread-and-butter day. Out of so many pairs, one pair triggered the signal today

Alpari MT5.pngu

1...131415161718192021222324252627...103
New comment