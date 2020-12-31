Forecast from I - page 51
is it the pound ?
I literally have everything screaming - sell !
I can sell, or I can buy when it hits my target.
Also, the bulls have a better chance of success.
doesn't want my point - punch in yet. which would work, to buy from the object.
one thing is wrong - why is my Expert Advisor open positions so late at a sharp move from the object (i.e. 80 p above the entry point)?
but it worked on GBPUSD
I earned money and lost, until I decided that it would be my main occupation and I had to live with it, so I started taking Forex as a serious job... I never succeeded... It's hard work, you wake up and start analyzing currencies, opening and closing from 10 am.
In order to participate in trading on the forex market, you need to have a main job to earn money (a factory) - to have something to add to your forex account.
And to participate in the hope of becoming a millionaire. But they would have to spend it on themselves and their families, and they will fill other people's pockets.
And so it goes on without a doubt. You earn it, you lose it.
And so it goes on without a doubt. You win some, you lose some.
In recent years, they have stopped calling me. I now have to sit at home and have nothing to do, I sit and lose with my family's money.
When I stop funding my trading account, they start calling me with such kind words: "Come to our office and we'll have a cup of coffee.
I am now forced to sit at home - I have nothing to do, I am losing the family money.
I am now forced to sit at home - I have nothing to do, I am losing the family money.
You have to pay for everything - I want some adrenaline. So I'm paying.
one thing is bad - why does the EA open positions so late on a sharp move away from the object (about 80 bp up - from the entry point)
But it worked on GBPUSD
Beginning to buy slowly downGBPUSD
Yeah! It's been a tough week.
Closed - in total profit
Can someone tell me?
exported the calendar from the terminal ( and there(Medium - Low-High) - what does it mean ?
Hello Alexander!
It means low, moderate and high volatility.
Regards, Vladimir.