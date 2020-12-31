Forecast from I - page 90

Interesting EURAUD pair

just opened - and immediately into what a minus


Alexsandr San:

Interesting EURAUD pair

just opened - and immediately into what a minus.


Ah, right away - scary. It seems that everything will be OK!

Picture6

Alexsandr San:

ah, right away - scared me. I think it's going to be OK!


and now probably rushed it - but, with one pair of 12,000, that's good too!

Snapshot7

2 pairs EURNZD - AUDCHF open - how this entry will end, from the signal with a circle

turns out 3 pairs more NZDJPY - better not to open

Alexsandr San:

opened 2 pairs EURNZD - AUDCHF - how will this entry end, from the signal with a circle

turns out 3 pairs more NZDJPY - better not to open

Shot9

Alexsandr San:

2 pairs EURNZD - AUDCHF open - how this entry will end, from the signal with a circle

This is what greed drives you to. I made 70000 in the first half-day and 19000 in the second half-day and 88000 in the second half-day

Photo by

Alexsandr San:

That's what greed gets you. There was 70,000 in the first half-day, I made 19,000, and in the second half-day, I drained 88,000.

I will summarize - another plum.

19.02.2020 recharged the account at 2500 to balance was, exactly 5000

Until 03.03.2020 - account reached a balance of 89000.

04.03.2020 - the account was drained - and for, greed.

Snapshot2

So, I'm going to start all over again. Filled the account, now I'll try it without the greed. 2,000 a day.

nimok.PNG

Alexsandr San:

So, I'm going to start all over again. Filled the account, now I'll try it without the greed. 2,000 a day.


I did it today - the main thing now is to turn off the computer and wait for tomorrow

Snapshot2.PNG

Alexsandr San:

I did it today - the main thing now is to turn off the computer and wait for tomorrow

Opened this morning - Target for today, Funds will reach 13000 - all positions will close

13000 х

---------------

The goal is achieved! I will not switch off the computer, but I will close the terminal until tomorrow.

100

100 х

