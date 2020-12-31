Forecast from I - page 90
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Interesting EURAUD pair
just opened - and immediately into what a minus
Interesting EURAUD pair
just opened - and immediately into what a minus.
Ah, right away - scary. It seems that everything will be OK!
ah, right away - scared me. I think it's going to be OK!
and now probably rushed it - but, with one pair of 12,000, that's good too!
2 pairs EURNZD - AUDCHF open - how this entry will end, from the signal with a circle
opened 2 pairs EURNZD - AUDCHF - how will this entry end, from the signal with a circle
turns out 3 pairs more NZDJPY - better not to open
2 pairs EURNZD - AUDCHF open - how this entry will end, from the signal with a circle
This is what greed drives you to. I made 70000 in the first half-day and 19000 in the second half-day and 88000 in the second half-day
That's what greed gets you. There was 70,000 in the first half-day, I made 19,000, and in the second half-day, I drained 88,000.
I will summarize - another plum.
19.02.2020 recharged the account at 2500 to balance was, exactly 5000
Until 03.03.2020 - account reached a balance of 89000.
04.03.2020 - the account was drained - and for, greed.
So, I'm going to start all over again. Filled the account, now I'll try it without the greed. 2,000 a day.
So, I'm going to start all over again. Filled the account, now I'll try it without the greed. 2,000 a day.
I did it today - the main thing now is to turn off the computer and wait for tomorrow
I did it today - the main thing now is to turn off the computer and wait for tomorrow
Opened this morning - Target for today, Funds will reach 13000 - all positions will close
---------------
The goal is achieved! I will not switch off the computer, but I will close the terminal until tomorrow.