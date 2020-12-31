Forecast from I - page 70
Next I am considering buying NZDCHF at H4 closing time, open at 20:00 terminal time. But only after a clear signal. And as always, in terms of 5 to 7% to the depo. By the way, exactly 5 years ago (15.01.15) the Swiss pulled a fast one - they bought their currency with a 30% (!) drop of the Euro-franc quotes. Then everything stabilized, but everyone got a stop-out, even with real SL, with a minimum deposit load of 10% and a minimum leverage of 1:30.
---------------------
I can't put the picture up again
From S3 set a trap to buy NZDCHFDaily
- If it breaks through the blue one on the left, it will close the position
set an overnight trap from R3 down EURUSDH2
- stop if it penetrates the red point
I have 1000 leverage - entrances at 0.03 and additionally the Expert
------------ My balance for today
To open a position - has not yet analyzed, but I will follow the movement
Ok. Let's take, for example, the most expensive pair on the screenshot (GBP) at $ 130200 per 1 lot at 1:1. At 1:1000 - 1 lot will be: $130.2; 0.03 lot will be: $0.03*130.2=$3.91. (253 rubles). It is not clear how much the Expert Advisor has bought more.
In general, you need the History tab (pair, time, volume, TP or other closures), not the Trade tab for analysis in the screenshot. Immediately everything will be clear about "40% per day".
It's easier with the signal: you can go in and see everything exactly as on my signal: where 5 to 7% a day comes from.
Crosses like this are bad because of the big spread, but on accounts with 0 indentation and commission (ECN etc) their spread is lower. My broker for NZDCHF has about 15 pips on a 5 digit. But there are other crosses with 20 and 40 even on ECN.
I don't look at spreads - if I see a signal and my heart tells me it will go there, I make a deal.
- and my goal is to make a certain amount of money today
That month - I topped up with 5,000 roubles.
and withdrew 33,000 roubles.
I see a profit on the 13th of December. 8442 RUB (0.1 lot at $130.2 per 1 lot at 1:1000=$13.02). (846 RUB); TP=1340 points at $0.1 = $134 (*65=8710)).
Yes, you can sell 0.1 lot of pound for 846 rubles, take TP of 1340 pips and get a net of 8442 rubles.
Do the signal.
I've set another trap down
- I don't put a stop until it takes 2,000 roubles