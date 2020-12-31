Forecast from I - page 63
Going off topic
- I see a rebound and a further fall in GBPUSDH1h
Yes! On the other two pairs, I'm taking a particular risk - for that, I'll keep quiet
I rushed my EURUSDDaily prediction.
I thought 1.08 would be the end of the year - but the picture shows that 1.13 is more likely
-----------------------------------------
I´m afraid to enter - I´m short of Manea, I´ve entered the bank on another currency - he who does not risk, does not drink champagne.
I don't really like champagne it gives me a headache
Target on the Jew is 1.09
all the same - I'm going to try my luck at 1.13
....... until the red pip appears, I'll hold the top
Now they are going to take on the dollar (not for nothing). EURUSDDaily
So the dollar will have to give way to the jew -- All next year
( МА55 red line ) It's ready to go higher ( МА144 brown line )
Next year we will probably see a price of 1.34
Next year we will probably see the full EU, not the price at 1.34))
The EU will join the Eurasian Union. So everything will be all right with the EU.
-----------------------------------------------
If you mean Britain they have their own currency.
-------------------------------------------------------The British are the ancestors of today's Americans
I don't know what happened -
- but, in those places where there were ticks, it almost always triggered the alarm. And now it's cheating a lot.
- It's supposed to be going up
One more barrier to jump - if it goes higher, it should go up EURUSDH2