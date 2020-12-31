Forecast from I - page 7
There's something to this.
Vampire needs to scatter cereal/grain and trader needs to show ishimoku with vp;)
On the vp make it colourless and overlay a sliding bar(1-n or preference) shifted 1-n bar forward, the value on the bar will be current and all the 0-bar re-drawing will be in the future.
sorry for being such a dunce - did you mean like this?
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:
do you mean like this?
Example in the attachment. The MA on the chart is from open, if it is not from open it is also offset 1 as in the basement. For the lines of Ishimoku take the previous values.
For example <-50> is the direction of entry and at smaller periods (as you have 12-14) you make entries in this direction.
Upd. Added mt5: ..._5.tpl
Thank you! I`ll download it from Mt4 and it`s not visible in Mt5. My thanks a lot for the files.
Now I can see it in mt4 - Thanks!
And this in mt5 - Thank you very much!
I'll send you the details as soon as I have the zeros and I'll send them right away ;)
Come on! Zeros are numbers too.
I understand. You can't put a thank you in your pocket.