Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

There's something to this.

Vampire needs to scatter cereal/grain and trader needs to show ishimoku with vp;)

On the vp make it colourless and overlay a sliding bar(1-n or preference) shifted 1-n bar forward, the value on the bar will be current and all the 0-bar re-drawing will be in the future.

Unicornis:

Thank you very much!
Unicornis:

WPR MA

sorry for being such a dunce - did you mean like this?

 

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

do you mean like this?

Example in the attachment. The MA on the chart is from open, if it is not from open it is also offset 1 as in the basement. For the lines of Ishimoku take the previous values.

For example <-50> is the direction of entry and at smaller periods (as you have 12-14) you make entries in this direction.

Upd. Added mt5: ..._5.tpl

Unicornis:

Thank you! I`ll download it from Mt4 and it`s not visible in Mt5. My thanks a lot for the files.

Unicornis:

Now I can see it in mt4 - Thanks!

Alpari MT4 unicornis_h1_sample_4

Unicornis:

And this in mt5 - Thank you very much!

unicornis_h1_sample_4Klapatyuk_5.png

 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

And this in mt5 - Thank you very much!

I'll send you the details as soon as I have the zeros and I'll send them right away ;)

Unicornis:

I'll send you the details as soon as I have the zeros and send them over ;)

Come on! Zeros are numbers too.

I understand. You can't put a thank you in your pocket.

 
