Forecast from I - page 56
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Our Lenin is not lying. He just keeps quiet :-)
Maybe yours is talking and ours is lying quietly in the mausoleum...
So let him lie there...
I could give a long, long lecture on "when indicators lie".
The indicators based on any wands fail with the period of the wands (and their differences) and the amount of volatility.
So after the recent significant drop, all the cyclic indicators will show a buy. It is not because it is time to buy, but because the sensitivity is too low.
my indicators rarely lie. i still have not got a buy signal for EURUSDH2
EURUSDH2 is moving in the same place.
No, my indicators rarely lie. still no buy signal for EURUSDH2
EURUSDH2 is still in one place.
the difference in SMAs will be even funnier.
there's probably a misnomer here. Er...the signals you/we expect and react to are heavily influenced by history. And sometimes from its rare fragments.
For example: the value of a typical SMA depends on three parameters: the previous value of the SMA, the price a period ago and the current price. ALL.
If the difference between the former and the current value is close to critical (top volatility or equal) the SMA reacts quite nicely. As a meter - it can measure from 10 to 80, though the scale is from 0 to 100.
the SMA difference will be even more amusing
--
and other classic MAs (LWMA,EMA) are quite accurately reduced to small-period SMAs, with all their effects
And indicator lines jump not only from incoming events, but from "forgetting" previous ones
hand on heart - indicators don't lie at all, they don't know how to do that...
that's probably a misnomer. The signals you/we expect and react to depend heavily on the history. And sometimes from rare fragments of it.
For example: the value of a typical SMA depends on three parameters: the previous value of the SMA, the price a period ago and the current price. ALL.
If the difference between the former and the current value is close to critical (top volatility or equal) the SMA reacts quite nicely. As a meter - it can measure from 10 to 80, though the scale is from 0 to 100.
the SMA difference would be even more amusing
--
and other classic MAs (LWMA,EMA) are quite accurately reduced to small-period SMAs, with all their effects
And indicator lines jump not only from incoming events, but from "forgetting" previous ones
this is all understandable - but when several indicators are combined, you can detect a definite move
for example the picture below shows - there is no signal in the boo - but somewhere near EURUSDH2
this is all understandable - but when several indicators are combined, the movement can be definitely detected
for example the picture below shows that there is no signal in the boo yet - but somewhere near EURUSDH2
I'm sorry of course, but on the screenshot I did not understand what the word PERSYCLA means.
Automatically in my head the accent fell on the letter I.
No, then understood of course. There's a word for it.
I think you know what I mean.
I'm sorry again.
I'm sorry, but in the screenshot I didn't understand what the word PERSYCLA means the first time around.
Automatically in my head the accent fell on the letter I.
No, I got it later, of course. There's a word for that.
I think you know what I mean.
Again, I'm sorry.
Yeah! I'm sick of that word - every time I write it, it's always wrong (crossed).
this is all understandable - but when several indicators are combined, the movement can be definitely detected
for example the picture below shows that there is no signal in the boo yet - but somewhere near EURUSDH2
on this pair, there is also a signal to sell USDJPYH2
and it missed the upper point of the horizontal line
You cheated! CHFJPYH2
Launched a new Expert today - already opened a EURAUDH2 position
Where does destiny await me?