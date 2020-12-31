Forecast from I - page 66
Why the stop is so short? You are capturing market noise
I have noticed when a point is broken (in this situation, the blue point is broken)
- the movement changes.
(left blue dot) --- it's like a reference point (higher up - lower down)
here is the indicator - you can see it on different pairs
Trying my luck - in the same direction (second trade this year) GBPUSDH2
Stopped again. - No luck then _
I'll check my set, Indicators.
for Monday indicate - such a direction!
Stopped again. - so it wasn't meant to be.
Hi. I don't get it. What kind of buying? Just selling.
Hi! on the pound yes! but not far, with S2 it may start to turn up.
Same on eur/jpy , from R2 down may reverse.
The pound is likely to go further down to S3 GBPUSDH2
The pound has targets around 1.22-1.20
You're rushing the event! Just like you taught me, the quieter you ride the farther you go.
Yes, that's right. If you know where the targets are, you should not be in a hurry to find an entry point into the sell and give + rise (if possible)
Yes! On the daily chart - a red dot appeared today, which confirms the direction where you say. GBPUSDDaily
- Will this point hold today?