Forecast from I - page 66

New comment
[Deleted]  
surupik:
Why the stop is so short? You are capturing market noise

I have noticed when a point is broken (in this situation, the blue point is broken)

- the movement changes.

Snapshot7

(left blue dot) --- it's like a reference point (higher up - lower down)

here is the indicator - you can see it on different pairs

Files:
2.mq5  17 kb
[Deleted]  
Alexsandr San:

Trying my luck - in the same direction (second trade this year) GBPUSDH2


Stopped again. - No luck then _

GBPUSDH2.x

[Deleted]  

I'll check my set, Indicators.

for Monday indicate - such a direction!

tempsnip1

 
Alexsandr San:

Stopped again. - so it wasn't meant to be.


Hi. I don't get it. What kind of buying? Just selling.


[Deleted]  
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Hi. I don't understand. What shopping. Only selling.


Hi! on the pound yes! but not far, with S2 it may start to turn up.

Same on eur/jpy , from R2 down may reverse.

Photo by

[Deleted]  
Alexsandr San:

Hi! on the pound yes! but not far, from S2 it may start to reverse upwards.

Same for eur/jpy , from R2 down it may reverse.

The pound is likely to go further down to S3 GBPUSDH2

GBPUSDH2

 
Alexsandr San:

The pound is likely to go even lower to S3 GBPUSDH2


The pound has targets around 1.22-1.20

[Deleted]  
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

The pound has a target around 1.22-1.20.

You're rushing the event! Just like you taught me, the quieter you ride the farther you go.

 
Alexsandr San:

You're rushing the event! Just like you taught me, you can't drive too fast.

Yes, that's right. If you know where the targets are, you should not be in a hurry to find an entry point into the sell and give + rise (if possible)

[Deleted]  
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Yes, that's right. If you know where the targets are you should take your time to look for entry points into the sell and give + rise (if possible)

Yes! On the daily chart - a red dot appeared today, which confirms the direction where you say. GBPUSDDaily

- Will this point hold today?

GBPUSDDaily

1...596061626364656667686970717273...103
New comment