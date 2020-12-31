Forecast from I - page 33

New comment
[Deleted]  
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Look for someone else to borrow from(

That's not good advice. It can get you into debt - it can make you go down the wrong path.

 
Goodbye, everyone. I'm off to bed.
[Deleted]  
Aleksandr Yakovlev:
Bye, everybody. I'm off to bed.

Sweet dreams!

 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:
Goodbye, everyone. I'm off to bed.

Sleep well, thanks for trying to help.

 
Valentin7:

What is your prediction that the pound will go down ... Brexit is unresolved but in the UK things have calmed down a bit - it is unclear where the pound will go

If I knew about Brexit, it was a pretty stupid decision to enter the pound without any stops. I would have closed all trades and used the remaining $200 to try and ramp up the deposit. I do not see any reason to keep minus orders open, only the swap will eat up.

 
Alexey Gureyev:

If I knew about Brexit, it was a pretty stupid decision to enter the pound without any stops. I would have closed all trades and used the remaining $200 to try and ramp up the deposit. I don't see any reason to keep any minus orders open, only the swap will eat up.

I would consider such a variant as well, but it pains me a lot to lose 80% of my deposit.
[Deleted]  
Valentin7:
I would also consider this option, but it hurts and pities to lose 80% of the deposit.
Take 200 and do not trade on the real account for six months.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
will decrease buying (will close 0.15 baeks), will increase selling, the price will continue to move upwards, as if to say

I'm getting teary-eyed.)

[Deleted]  

I will continue to test the Expert Advisor, it will open a position based on the signal, which will indicate where the price moves and on which pair

on Friday in one day it opened USDCAD downwards - the signal was adjusted under the indicator (Pivot Lines TimeZone https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1114)

where from R2 will trigger a sell - from S2 will trigger a buy

start of the week

Pivot Lines TimeZone
Pivot Lines TimeZone
  • www.mql5.com
Индикатор рисует уровни Pivot, промежуточные уровни Pivot и уровни Camarilla. Уровни могут отображаться индикаторными буферами (по всей истории) и/или только текущие уровни горизонтальными линиями. DayStartHour - Час времени начала дня. DayStartMinute - Минуты времени начала дня. PivotsBufers - Отображать уровни Pivot индикаторными буферами...
 
Roman Vashchilin:

I'm getting teary-eyed.)

Do you think the pound will go up?

1...262728293031323334353637383940...103
New comment