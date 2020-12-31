Forecast from I - page 33
Look for someone else to borrow from(
That's not good advice. It can get you into debt - it can make you go down the wrong path.
Sweet dreams!
Goodbye, everyone. I'm off to bed.
Sleep well, thanks for trying to help.
What is your prediction that the pound will go down ... Brexit is unresolved but in the UK things have calmed down a bit - it is unclear where the pound will go
If I knew about Brexit, it was a pretty stupid decision to enter the pound without any stops. I would have closed all trades and used the remaining $200 to try and ramp up the deposit. I do not see any reason to keep minus orders open, only the swap will eat up.
If I knew about Brexit, it was a pretty stupid decision to enter the pound without any stops. I would have closed all trades and used the remaining $200 to try and ramp up the deposit. I don't see any reason to keep any minus orders open, only the swap will eat up.
I would also consider this option, but it hurts and pities to lose 80% of the deposit.
will decrease buying (will close 0.15 baeks), will increase selling, the price will continue to move upwards, as if to say
I will continue to test the Expert Advisor, it will open a position based on the signal, which will indicate where the price moves and on which pair
on Friday in one day it opened USDCAD downwards - the signal was adjusted under the indicator (Pivot Lines TimeZone https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1114)
where from R2 will trigger a sell - from S2 will trigger a buy
I'm getting teary-eyed.)
Do you think the pound will go up?