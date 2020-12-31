Forecast from I - page 88

Alexsandr San:

The signal wants to appear EURJPYH2

only what happens by 13.00 Moscow time my Expert Advisor opens a position downwards (opens on 1 bar from the signal)

and here comes EURUSDH2 only up


Yes! Until my EA opens a position - the price may go very high

EURUSDH22

I'm about to flush - I've opened up to the full

-----------------

good to go - just the wrong way round

Snapshot2

 
Wow how the EURUSD has shot up. Cochrane is on the right track
 
Are you considering gold for trading? It's in a good bullish trend right now. Maybe your strategy will give a good surplus as well.
 
Yes, points are calculated differently. Write 2000. It is not for nothing that gold goes up for a fortnight, this is the first signal. Investors always flee into gold as the most reliable asset in a large collapse of the fund.
 
surupik:
Yes, the pips are calculated differently, you should mark 2000.

This pair - not only the points are different, the trading is different.

- but, the signals are the same, according to the Indicators.

Photo by

when the bar moves below the red horizontal line, it should go down well and vice versa if the bar moves above the blue line, it will go up well

Snapshot2

indicators are attached

 
I see, thank you, I will try these indicators.
 
I just read in the news yesterday that the richest people on the planet lost a combined $139 billion in a stock crash. Like the markets are just now reacting to the coronavirus. I think it's crazy, the coronavirus has been raging for a long time and it's only now that the markets have reacted.
