The signal wants to appear EURJPYH2
only what happens by 13.00 Moscow time my Expert Advisor opens a position downwards (opens on 1 bar from the signal)
and here comes EURUSDH2 only up
Yes! Until my EA opens a position - the price may go very high
I'm about to flush - I've opened up to the full
-----------------
good to go - just the wrong way round
Yes, the pips are calculated differently, you should mark 2000.
This pair - not only the points are different, the trading is different.
- but, the signals are the same, according to the Indicators.
when the bar moves below the red horizontal line, it should go down well and vice versa if the bar moves above the blue line, it will go up well
indicators are attached