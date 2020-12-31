Forecast from I - page 47
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello Valentin!
Try to keep the margin level not lower than 500% in order not to constantly worry about your deposit. According to the last screenshot, your margin level is 147.33%. You are getting close to a margin call.
Sincerely, Vladimir.
Vladimir, dear!
There's already a stop-out there, by all appearances. You mean him, right?) When will people remember - a margin call is not a sinking. A drain is a STOP OUT!
seems to have a signal up AUDJPY
I will buy from the BUY object
here is also a signal to go up EURJPY
only I will catch from the bottom of the BUY object
NZDJPY also wants to go up
another NZDUSD pair
USDJPY BUY
kinda - time to go down GBPJPYDaily
Vladimir, my dear!
There's already a stop-out by the looks of it. You mean him, right?)) When will people remember - a margin call is not a sinking. A drain is a STOP OUT!
Hello! Warned Valentine, not about the plum and not about a stop-out, namely about a margin call. You may be wondering why you are dealing manually with such a large number of traders. But there are simple rules of money management, which should be strictly observed.
Regards, Vladimir.
There are only 2-3 normal signals a week, on reversals. It is more expensive to trade a flat.
less
1 in 2 weeks
like - it's time to go down GBPJPYDaily
he doesn't seem to want to go down GBPJPYH2
Hello, I did not warn Valentin about losing or stopping out, I warned him about the margin call. Many traders trade manually without paying much attention to the margin level. But there are simple rules of money management, which should be strictly observed.
Respectfully, Vladimir.
You should have given them a clearer warning.
Like aeroplane stories, you know?
There was a situation:
Two pilots in the cockpit, both from the east.
The junior pilot, not to be disrespectful to his senior by rank and age, very inarticulately informed him several times that the plane was malfunctioning and the navigational systems had become inoperative. Because of that the landing will not be possible and we have to go for a second circle, urgently to gain altitude...
The second one was saying something like this: we may have a malfunction, do you think you can take action?
His reply: do you think we have a malfunction?
Answer: It is possible that we do. It is worth paying attention to them.
Eventually the point of no return was passed....
After that, measures and scripts were introduced for the pilots. They are drilled rigidly, so that they tell you verbatim, how to practice every situation and how to give orientation on the flight in the most effective way...
You should have said: VASIA! WASTE! FALL! LOOK OVER THERE! PULL THE STEERING WHEEL OR WE WILL FALL!
Finally unblocked...How much longer...why????
bailed out the pound situation ?