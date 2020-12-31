Forecast from I - page 100
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I've been away from the market - and there's a bite coming, my level where I have to enter the market
No, take a lottery ticket for a million, out of these tickets you win 15,000 and in addition to losing you have to pay a tax of 13 percent. and that's ?????????????????????
--------------------
and it's not happening tomorrow, it's happening today. - It's coming, it's like..... and crying for our money.
You're not confused, are you?
You also suggest a coin flip, and speculate about profits...
RIDICULOUS...
Are you not confused...?
You also suggest flipping a coin, and speculate about profits...
FUNNY...
You've been stalking me all day, you're some kind of maniac, What do you want from me?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
Are you not confused...?
You also suggest flipping a coin, and speculate about profits...
IT'S FUNNY...
I already told you about one Nikitin, you're like siblings https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/313157/page98#comment_16709432
That's how you figure it out !? the level channel, drawn a month ago, but this level is relevant now. The price moved to this level, so we have looked into the future!
Here we go again! These lines weren't there a month ago, so I'm looking into the future??????
no, I have no more patience!
no, I have no more patience!
Waiting - and lo and behold! I'll have to wait with the market entries, I have to correct the Utility.
Looks like today, it will go to 1744 and from there, it will break down XAUUSDH2
A sell signal seems to be emerging,
the line is red and green below the red line, the beginning of the fall
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
There is hope for those who are on the upside as well, they need to break through the green line.
XAUUSDDaily
There seems to be a sell signal emerging,
the line is red and green below the red, the beginning of the fall
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The daily chart shows that if it consolidates below the red line, those who have downward positions will be able to relax.
XAUUSDDaily
From here it may bounce upwards XAUUSDH2