Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

Did I miss GBPUSDH2

- I have to do it again - from my red trend line

Today is the last day of the month

Yevhenii Levchenko:

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

I'm just saying, if it goes down, it's not that safe to go in. I got in, I made it :)
GBPUSDH4 - no buy signal yet

It might return from "Resistance 2" to "Support 2".

but will probably break through the"Resistance 2" and go as far as the MA144 (brown dashed line)

GBPUSDH4

Things have changed - now it's better to sell GBPUSDH2

Going for 1.20

GBPUSDH2

Good indicator

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1776

updates support and resistance every day

And a lot of coincidence - the right direction

EURUSDH1

Looks more like GBPUSDH2 is going down
The current price is below the MA144 (brown dashed line)
and MA13 (blue line) below MA55 (red line)
and also in the lower sub-window - stochastic (blue line) below the MACD signal line (yellow line)

GBPUSDH2

most likely to reach the MA144

and moves to the top of EURUSDH2

EURUSDH2

It's kind of ambiguous. better to wait

EURUSDH2

MA144 (brown line) - if higher on a buy. but! other indicators are pointing downwards.

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

In 10 min. we will see EURUSDH2

But at the moment indicators are converging and pointing up.

EURUSDH2

