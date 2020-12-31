Forecast from I - page 16
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Did I miss GBPUSDH2
- I have to do it again - from my red trend line
Today is the last day of the month
It's the last day of the month.
So that's the intrigue.
you can get a great deal and a great deal on a pittance.
So that's the intrigue.
you can get a great deal and a great deal on a pittance
GBPUSDH4 - no buy signal yet
It might return from "Resistance 2" to "Support 2".
but will probably break through the"Resistance 2" and go as far as the MA144 (brown dashed line)
Things have changed - now it's better to sell GBPUSDH2
Going for 1.20
Good indicator
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1776
updates support and resistance every day
And a lot of coincidence - the right direction
Looks more like GBPUSDH2 is going down
The current price is below the MA144 (brown dashed line)
and MA13 (blue line) below MA55 (red line)
and also in the lower sub-window - stochastic (blue line) below the MACD signal line (yellow line)
most likely to reach the MA144
and moves to the top of EURUSDH2
It's kind of ambiguous. better to wait
MA144 (brown line) - if higher on a buy. but! other indicators are pointing downwards.
It's kind of ambiguous. Better to wait it out.
MA144 (brown line) - if higher to buy.
In 10 min. we will see EURUSDH2
But at the moment indicators are converging and pointing up.