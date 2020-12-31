Forecast from I - page 101
XAUUSDH2 may bounce back up from here
Yes! interesting situation, the green pip could change everything, but from here it should go down again. XAUUSDH2
Yet the green pip seldom lies. Above "P" it is for buying, below it is for selling. I think it is still going up from "P". XAUUSDH2
----------------------------
The pair is in contemplation - but it is more likely to go up
Today also more chance of the top . better to wait for it to come out of the zone, in the lower sub-zone
XAUUSDM15
XAUUSDM5
Hi, I hope the screenshot makes sense to you?
Hi, I think XAUUSDH2 is going to tick first
XAUUSDH2
somewhere around 1741.
Hi! Something tells me it is too early to go down, I think XAUUSDH2 will tick first
XAUUSDH2
Well, I guess I didn't understand the screenshot. Deleting.
I got it. This screenshot is interesting, I drew these lines a long time ago when there were no prices here, you can see it's spinning at this point, getting ready to go down.
XAUUSDH2
I do not have a red pip - may still go up.
Yes your prediction is up, time for me to close the top and join whoever is down
XAUUSDH2
Yes your prediction is up, time for me to close up and join whoever is down
At least until 1670 there will be a move.
Yes! It will go to 1741 and then only your prediction will work out to 1670
I don't know what to do. I'll be looking for a way out.
---------
I'm up.