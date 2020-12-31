Forecast from I - page 101

Alexsandr San:

XAUUSDH2 may bounce back up from here


Yes! interesting situation, the green pip could change everything, but from here it should go down again. XAUUSDH2

XAUUSDH2

Yes! interesting situation, the green pip could change everything, but from here it should, in theory, go down again. XAUUSDH2

Yet the green pip seldom lies. Above "P" it is for buying, below it is for selling. I think it is still going up from "P". XAUUSDH2

XAUUSDH2

The pair is in contemplation - but it is more likely to go up

XAUUSDH2h

Today also more chance of the top . better to wait for it to come out of the zone, in the lower sub-zone

XAUUSDM15 XAUUSDM15

XAUUSDM5 XAUUSDM5

 

Hi, I hope the screenshot makes sense to you?

Hi, I hope the screenshot is clear to you?


Hi, I think XAUUSDH2 is going to tick first

XAUUSDH2 XAUUSDH2

somewhere around 1741.

 
Alexsandr San:

Hi! Something tells me it is too early to go down, I think XAUUSDH2 will tick first

XAUUSDH2

somewhere around 1741.

Well, I guess I didn't understand the screenshot. Deleting.

Well, apparently I didn't understand the screenshot. I'm deleting it.

I got it. This screenshot is interesting, I drew these lines a long time ago when there were no prices here, you can see it's spinning at this point, getting ready to go down.

XAUUSDH2x XAUUSDH2

I do not have a red pip - may still go up.

Well, apparently I didn't understand the screenshot. Deleting.

Yes your prediction is up, time for me to close the top and join whoever is down

XAUUSDH2 XAUUSDH2

 
Alexsandr San:

Yes your prediction is up, time for me to close up and join whoever is down

XAUUSDH2

At least until 1670 there will be a move.

At least until 1670 there will be movement.

Yes! It will go to 1741 and then only your prediction will work out to 1670

XAUUSDH2l

I don't know what to do. I'll be looking for a way out.

I'm up.

