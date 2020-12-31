Forecast from I - page 86

New comment
 
Alexsandr San:

The Indicator gives a signal - I didn't come up with that. If you believe the Indicators, you have to believe them. There is no other way.

You just have a different strategy.
[Deleted]  

one pair is seriously at war

- will tear it down, anyway. - and it's going to go according to plan.

3 PARI3

in such a situation, you have to close. - But, as usual it's pathetic, then what I do is, I buy the other way and wait for the moment to close.

3 PARI3

[Deleted]  
Alexsandr San:

one pair is seriously at war

- will tear it down, anyway. - and it's gonna go according to plan.

in such a situation, you have to close. - But, as usual it's pathetic, then what I do is, I buy the other way and wait for the moment to close.

I switch to 5 minutes and watch for the moment -

- the moment the trend changes.

USDCADM5

[Deleted]  
as soon as they see an opening, they start pissing it off !!!
 
Alexsandr San:

I switched to 5 minutes, and I'm tracking the moment -

- The moment the trend changes.


Jeez, what a nice picture))). I hope the profits from them are as rainbow.

[Deleted]  
Farkhat Guzairov:

Gee, what rainbow pictures ))). I hope the profits from them are as rainbow-coloured.

That's not the word, tinny! but total tinny!!!

Photo by

[Deleted]  

we are waiting for a buy signal for EURUSD- i.e. we will only run the Expert Advisor to buy from the indicator with a small square

Snapshot3

[Deleted]  

Check the Expert! how it, from the indicator works to one particular side

-------------------

It did not! The signals from the indicator did not cheat today

-------------------

Yes! I wish the signals would always coincide.

Shot22

 
Well done!!! Congratulations, 150% increase in one day is awesome.
[Deleted]  

a, like this, when in the expert, set a profit target in the settings

here ( i had 5000, so i set it to 13000. when it reached 13000, all positions closed and all charts changed)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
input string   t="-----  Parameters         -----";              //
input string   Template                     = "ADX";             // Имя шаблона(without '.tpl')
input double   TargetProfit                 = 999999.99;         // Цель Баланса(Ваш Баланс + сумма)

i did not set it to 13000 - i just saw that one pair had gone the wrong way and i got scared

1...798081828384858687888990919293...103
New comment