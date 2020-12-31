Forecast from I - page 86
The Indicator gives a signal - I didn't come up with that. If you believe the Indicators, you have to believe them. There is no other way.
one pair is seriously at war
- will tear it down, anyway. - and it's going to go according to plan.
in such a situation, you have to close. - But, as usual it's pathetic, then what I do is, I buy the other way and wait for the moment to close.
I switch to 5 minutes and watch for the moment -
- the moment the trend changes.
Jeez, what a nice picture))). I hope the profits from them are as rainbow.
That's not the word, tinny! but total tinny!!!
we are waiting for a buy signal for EURUSD- i.e. we will only run the Expert Advisor to buy from the indicator with a small square
Check the Expert! how it, from the indicator works to one particular side
-------------------
It did not! The signals from the indicator did not cheat today
-------------------
Yes! I wish the signals would always coincide.
a, like this, when in the expert, set a profit target in the settings
here ( i had 5000, so i set it to 13000. when it reached 13000, all positions closed and all charts changed)
i did not set it to 13000 - i just saw that one pair had gone the wrong way and i got scared