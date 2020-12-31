Forecast from I - page 43
5 years you call warrants?
That's very strange.
Especially since in MT5 it's no longer warrants but positions
I trade on mt 4
Okay, MT4.
is it like that for you? :
I have a typo, it's not important... the main thing is to have profits and a profitable system tailored to your psyche, and the rest is nuance.
I agree
And the main thing is peace of mind.
if the bar is not above the MA144 - then I think it should still go down GBPUSD
They don't outperform the chart, they just show their current position... except for fundamental analysis and support lines - everything else is mostly rubbish...
i think so too - but i try to understand the purpose of these indicators
I would like to go down too))))
I'm just interested in that))))
this pair today - some strange maneuvers. he should have been down for today by now
Well, there were thoughts of going there, but I thought that from 1.28480 it would turn around.
The second upper point is 1.28680, from which we are going down. It's good that I have not sold from the low point. The instinct is working)))).
But in general, the level (zone) 1.28700 is strong enough. Recently, there was a breakthrough on the impulse and it did not go higher, returned under the level.
Now we are going to test this level. Perhaps (and it will be so), we will try to move a bit under it. And my order will beat out of course.
But then it will go down. I will not reenter. I will not be at my computer tomorrow morning, no one to watch me.
That is why I will let it run its course.