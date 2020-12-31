Forecast from I - page 21
Today is not a bread day. out of so many pairs - one pair triggered today on the signal
On the demo, it won't be a bread day in 1,000,000 years.)
it's me checking on my poked expert. and on the general view
didn't want to start another thread - if there's this one, start posting in it
I have not got a single signal today. I ran the Expert Advisor since 4am and did not open a single position. I think we have to wait!
I have to wait for the signal from this indicator https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1114 - I expect R2 to sell and S2 tobuy.
I started to look for an error in the trading robot, but I don't know what to do with it. It has not given a wrong signal - it has performed an operation and suggested the best way - buy or sell, and on which pair.
Isn't it a forecast? Even if it is a terminal on a demo. After all, it did not give a wrong signal - it made an operation and gave you a clue as to the best way to buy or sell and on which pair.
I am following this topic, it's interesting. Good luck!
Thank you! You too, Good luck!
I think the first target is 1.32670.
Yeah, she's going somewhere, she's going that way.
What are the next steps with these orders (minus)? Just wondering how do you proceed?
i do not know yet. i am testing the Expert Advisor and trying to figure out how i should proceed in real trading