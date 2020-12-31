Forecast from I - page 76
signal, just started to give - I rushed it. GBPUSDH2
stop on yellow horizontal line
Yen is still sideways (out of the market), while on GBP the signal has just matured (after H4 close, opened at 04:00 ET).
The manual strategy requires to sell. Sell.
The robot on the signal is buying. On the approach of the maximum volume - 100 lots.
The TP is 100 pips everywhere.
The nzda also went well into the long run.
the blue horizontal line is buying up (driving me into debt)(joking) GBPUSDH2
- No risk, no win.
They wanted to take it down - and as usual I fooled around and shifted the stop to GBPUSDH2
I will catch the price around the horizontal blue line upwards
stop from horizontal yellow line
--------------------------------------
and the second option in the opposite direction GBPUSDH2
on this pair up EURUSDH2
stop at yellow
Advisor pound and up worked the TP. Aggressive volume build-up of the next trade is over, as 100 lots at the broker is the maximum. For the first 1,5 weeks - 52% of profit, and the remaining 2,5 weeks of full month - trades will be 100 lots.
Next, I'm waiting for USDCAD to go short by the Expert Advisor and to go long manually. And the Yen (currency, not the pair) has potential, but it is neither weak nor strong yet (in a sideways sideways pattern).
took a chance on your prediction USDJPYH2
closed on a stop on the yellow horizontal line USDJPYH2
Yesterday on the yen, as well as on many of the currencies that gave profits today, the potential was there. But there was no signal to trade on it. The signal was given for the following currencies (not pairs): CHF, AUD, NZD and GBP. The CHF and AUD demonstrated the signal at the same time, but the CHF was stronger. So the robot has chosen it and paired it with the strongest currency, the dollar. USDCHF pair. The deal was a sell. But the signal was executed at the opening of the candle at 00:00 UTC - there were no quotes for the market order (a rare case for Alpari). Therefore, it is better to set the signal at the opening of the day to "Open Pending Orders". (Open Pending Orders). And in this case we can see on the screen - there would be a profit.
Nd and Pound worked at TP (screens above).