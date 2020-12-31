Forecast from I - page 46
as it seems to be going slowly down GBPUSDH2
I'll buy up at 1.2799...just as long as I have the nerve to wait till that mark.
will buy on the bottom?
I'll buy at 1.2799 upwards...just as long as I have the nerve to wait till that level.
Risky to buy GBPUSDDaily
You've got it on the bottom - don't risk it.
I want to get locked up again so there is a free walrus to trade inside the loca...
better not to touch anything - try to kick back as much as you can down
so where is the guarantee that the pound will fall at least to 1.2400 ? Swaps are positive for the bottom but with three orders to the bottom I have one point of 1.5 dollars and my depo is 1039 and minus 766 - 100 points more up and that's it.
Hello Valentin!
Try to keep the margin level not lower than 500% in order not to constantly worry about your deposit. According to the last screenshot, your margin level is 147.33%. You are not far away from a margin call.
Sincerely, Vladimir.
set it up for a sell