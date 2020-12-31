Forecast from I - page 46

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

as it seems to be going slowly down GBPUSDH2

Expert will buy at the S2 mark

Well it is now...and very slowly...not that it went up in 8 days by 800 pips...even if it had gone down like that...
 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

I'll buy up at 1.2799...just as long as I have the nerve to wait till that mark.

 
will buy on the bottom?

Valentin7:

I'll buy at 1.2799 upwards...just as long as I have the nerve to wait till that level.

Risky to buy GBPUSDDaily

GBPUSDDaily

You've got it on the bottom - don't risk it.

 
I want to get locked up again so there is a free walrus to trade inside the loca...

Files:
Screenshot_1.png  65 kb
I want to buy again, but so that there is a free walrus to trade inside the loco.

 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

better not to touch anything - try to kick back as much as you can down

so where is the guarantee that the pound will fall at least to 1.2400 ? Swaps are positive for the bottom but with three orders to the bottom I have one point of 1.5 dollars and my depo is 1039 and minus 766 - 100 points more up and that's it.

Files:
Screenshot_2.png  73 kb
 
Valentin7:
So where's the guarantee that the pound will fall at least to 1.2400 ? Swaps are positive on the bottom at me but with three orders on the bottom I have one point of 1.5 $ and my deposit is 1039 and minus 766 - 100 points more up and that's it.

Hello Valentin!

Try to keep the margin level not lower than 500% in order not to constantly worry about your deposit. According to the last screenshot, your margin level is 147.33%. You are not far away from a margin call.

Sincerely, Vladimir.

set it up for a sell

GBPAUDH2

