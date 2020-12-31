Forecast from I - page 42

New comment
 
Valentin7:

what makes you think the price will reach 1.2960...you're scaring me - the depo will not live up to that price

i have not decided, i have my own vision
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

aah!

So you're taking orders for every profit.

Five years of trading, you say?

I don't understand a bit?

 
Valentin7:

I don't understand a bit ?

Valentin7:

I covered them yesterday at the very top...but now I'm starting to get nervous...I should have locked three orders up at 1.2816

 
it's strange why I can't write to anyone in private - have I only been partially unblocked?
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Valentin7:

I covered them yesterday at the very top...but now I'm starting to get nervous I should have taken the three orders up again at 1.2816

i have three open orders at 0.05 down ... if the market turns and goes up, i'll be saved only by so much skin... everything is different ...

 
Valentin7:

and how many i have three open at 0.05 down...if the market turns around and goes up, i will only be saved by so much skin that i go down.......everything is different....

5 years you call warrants?

that's very strange

especially in MT5 it's no longer orders but positions

[Deleted]  
Valentin7:

and how many i have three open at 0.05 down....if the market turns around and goes up, i will only be saved by so much skin that goes down... everything is different...

he means orders - probably more correct

[Deleted]  
No, he means "chest with awards".
 
I've been trading for 6 years now, but I've traded so much money $ 1000 for only the third month, and it wasn't my own which is fundamentally wrong ... Before that I had 35 trades and all of them were winning ... After that I caught a star and thought you were God ... - I started taking risks and not following money management, not to mention stops in general - this is the main thing that has always killed me (( Before that the deposit was $ 350 I tripled it, then I caught a star and owe $ 1000 and there were comrades consequences ... I'VE ALWAYS BEEN THE MOST IMPORTANT THING THAT RUINED ME... In fact I have not lost 1000 yet and already took 480 $ on this one but it's very bad and its loss is very real ...
Files:
Screenshot_5.png  23 kb
[Deleted]  

kinda - not sure where this pair wants to go? GBPUSDDaily

half of the signals are almost ready to go down

GBPUSDDaily

1...353637383940414243444546474849...103
New comment