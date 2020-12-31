Forecast from I - page 81
I hate to break it to you, but a sell signal has now formed.
It should reach 1.30 +-.
Maybe, but!
30 mins shows GBPUSDM30 up so far
could be, but!
You've got so many flappers on your chart. It's horrible. If you like them so much, put a wad with these parameters on it.
Don't bother. And trade on the 30M chart. After the price crosses 30 p, go back to the wristband and make a trade.
So, I have one of these - brown (true 144 )
-------------------------
here you go, as you say, got to brown and goes back.
That's right.
Closed my terminal and watching from afar ( pound dollar )
--------- if it breaks the horizontal line, it goes down
if it breaks through the parabolic, it goes up
----------------------
upwards (Euro Yen)
- horizontal stop line
The price may yet go down to 1.30800 today. But it is still down globally.
Globally - right, globally, everything changes in the blink of an eye.
It's just me, I have to go up - or I'll go down again!!!
There's a good chance of that. Sorry.
I see! But it's not the first time.