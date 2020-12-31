Forecast from I - page 81

Aleksandr Yakovlev:

I hate to break it to you, but a sell signal has now formed.

It should reach 1.30 +-.

Maybe, but!

30 mins shows GBPUSDM30 up so far

GBPUSDM30 h

 
You've got so many flappers on your chart. It's horrible. If you like them so much, put a wad with these parameters on it.

Don't bother. And trade on the 30M chart. After the price crosses 30 p, go back to the wristband and make a trade.


Aleksandr Yakovlev:

You've got a lot of mash-ups on your chart. It's horrible. If you like them so much, just throw in a mashup with those parameters.

Don't bother. And trade on the 30M chart. After the price crosses 30 p, go back to the wrist and make a trade.


So, I have one of these - brown (true 144 )

-------------------------

here you go, as you say, got to brown and goes back.

GBPUSDM30 zx

 
That's right.

Closed my terminal and watching from afar ( pound dollar )

--------- if it breaks the horizontal line, it goes down

if it breaks through the parabolic, it goes up

pound dollar

----------------------

upwards (Euro Yen)

- horizontal stop line

A snapshot of the euro yen

 
The price may yet go down to 1.30800 today. But it is still down globally.

Globally - right, globally, everything changes in the blink of an eye.

just me, it has to go up - or I'm going down again!!!
 
There's a good chance of that. Sorry.

I see! But it's not the first time.

