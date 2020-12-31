Forecast from I - page 52
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello Alexander!
It means low, moderate and high volatility.
Sincerely, Vladimir.
Thank you !
But this one shows differently
Thank you !
but this one shows differently
from the whole calendar leave only the "talking head" performances (only high ranking - medium priority) and collegiate decisions (high priority, high danger)
and all statistical reports are already known in advance and embedded in the current price.
Thank you !
but this one shows differently
It's different here too, but more understandable.
Regards, Vladimir.
of the entire calendar, leave only the speeches of the "talking head" (only high ranking - medium priority) and collegiate decisions (high priority, high danger)
and all stat reports are already known in advance and embedded in the current price.
i was just curious ( Low-High), i thought it would be possible to adjust the EA accordingly. if true, these values are given by the calendar in the terminal
I thought it would bepossible to change this( Low-High) in the indicator,so I could implement something like this in the indicator, which would give a signal
for example (High means SELL signal ) ( Low means BUY signal)
I was just interested in this ( Low-High), so I thought it would be possible to adjust the Expert Advisor to this. if it is true, these values are given by the calendar in the terminal
I know what I meant - in the indicator( Low-High) so I thought - to implement something like that in an indicator, from which there would be a signal
for example ( High means SELL signal ) ( Low means BUY signal)
The news (published stats) only affects plan/factual discrepancies and not all of them.
The idea is to have a "double" discrepancy, which is when a prediction of the same thing fails to come true twice in the same direction.
You need statistics for the foundation when you understand what is calculated from what, for what and what it will affect.
Do you know the fundamentals? I think you do as I do, at the same level, that is, not at all...
When I look at the news (published stats) I get only plan/actual divergence, not always.
The idea is that the "double" divergence affects when the same forecast twice does not come true in the same direction.
You need statistics for the foundation when you understand what is calculated from what, for what and what it will affect.
Do you know the fundamentals? I think you do as I do, at the same level, that is, not at all...
Yes ! I don't know exactly. I just watch the time when there will be important news. I do not know which way the news will go - but I use indicators that show the direction.
Yes ! I don't know exactly. I just watch the time when there will be important news. I do not know which way the news will go - but I use indicators that show the direction.
High/Low/Medium indicate the hypothetical volatility of news. As a rule of thumb in the sky
Today is a critical day for EURUSDDaily
If the Stochastic breaks through and lingers above the signal line (red) of the MACD, we might see the price at 1.12 in the next few days
But in the meantime, it wants to go down.
Today is a critical day for EURUSDDaily
If the Stochastic breaks through and lingers above the signal line (red) of the MACD, we might see the price at 1.12 in the next few days
but in the meantime, it's going down
at two o'clock, here and now, today - everything will be decided where EURUSDH2 wants to go
Here at two o'clock, here, and now, today - everything will be decided - where he wants to rush EURUSDH2
I, for example, will buy at S2 on the boo
If it doesn't make it to this mark, then it's no good!