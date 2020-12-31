Forecast from I - page 96

New comment
[Deleted]  
....
[Deleted]  

and ga-be, it's going down

GBPUSDM5

and this is what it looks like on GBPUSDH2

GBPUSDH2

[Deleted]  

If it doesn't go up - then the point of these indicators is to the point.

then it is a dead end. USDJPYH2

USDJPYH2

[Deleted]  
Alexsandr San:

If it doesn't go up - then the point of these indicators is to the point.

then it is a dead end. USDJPYH2


It seems that the Indicators do not cheat. But it is not the evening yet.

Photo by

[Deleted]  

likely to bounce back up a bit and then back down again. XAUUSDM30

XAUUSDM30

Up to Pivot - and will open in SELL

XAUUSDH4

check

XAUUSDH2

[Deleted]  
Alexsandr San:

likely to bounce back up a bit and then back down again. XAUUSDM30

Up to Pivot - and will open in SELL

check


I'm in the middle of it, as usual.

Photo by

------------------------------

I usually always do, if I didn't open BUY, it would go even higher.

Snapshot2

[Deleted]  
Alexsandr San:

and as usual, I'm on a roll.

------------------------------

It's usually always like this, if I hadn't opened it in BUY, it would have gone even higher.


Most likely it would get to the tick mark on the left picture

Snapshot3

[Deleted]  

Wait for the price below (1616.44) and then you can BUY

XAUUSDH2

[Deleted]  
Alexsandr San:

I'll wait for the price below (1616.44) and then I can BUY.


I'm thinking, I'm thinking. Where to open today ? XAUUSDH2

It's still pointing downwards - but the price is above the Pivot. It may be that it already wants to go up.

XAUUSDH2

[Deleted]  
Alexsandr San:

I'm thinking, I'm thinking. Where to open today ? XAUUSDH2

Still, points down - but the price, above Pivot. It could be that it already wants to go up.

I am thinking! - There are two possibilities. Wherever it hits, that's where I'll open.

Photo by

------------------------------

Well, I've got it both ways.

this way and that way

We'll be in that range for a week if I don't get wise.

1...8990919293949596979899100101102103
New comment