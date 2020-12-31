Forecast from I - page 96
and ga-be, it's going down
and this is what it looks like on GBPUSDH2
If it doesn't go up - then the point of these indicators is to the point.
then it is a dead end. USDJPYH2
It seems that the Indicators do not cheat. But it is not the evening yet.
likely to bounce back up a bit and then back down again. XAUUSDM30
Up to Pivot - and will open in SELL
check
I'm in the middle of it, as usual.
------------------------------
I usually always do, if I didn't open BUY, it would go even higher.
------------------------------
Most likely it would get to the tick mark on the left picture
Wait for the price below (1616.44) and then you can BUY
I'm thinking, I'm thinking. Where to open today ? XAUUSDH2
It's still pointing downwards - but the price is above the Pivot. It may be that it already wants to go up.
I am thinking! - There are two possibilities. Wherever it hits, that's where I'll open.
------------------------------
Well, I've got it both ways.
We'll be in that range for a week if I don't get wise.