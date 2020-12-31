Forecast from I - page 68

so
Alexsandr San:

I'll check how it works from the blue point (on the left)

If it will break through, I will close the positions. (-then it will probably go even lower, cool )


Yes! Not the first time, it confirms the point.

GBPUSDH2 h

And I have also moved the stop - when this point is broken through, it will change the direction again

GBPUSDH2 stop

 
EgorKim:

100% tactic.

There is not even any doubt about the profit (at DTs).

Don't take it out of context. It went like this:

I have a forecast on H4. The euro has not yet gained its full strength, but it is already falling down. Therefore a signal on franc is possible instead and also with yen (yen is the weakest currency of the top 8 at the moment). Frank yen on the short side. Around 00:00 terminal time. But the euro is not off yet either - it still has potential.

We have 65% equity stake (65 lots for $100K) and TP of 100 points.

13-14, that's not a bad result.

but on the 15th, we have to wait a little longer



seems to be pointing upwards EURUSDH2

The pair moves with a small distance, therefore, I will take my chances.

-------------- I can't put the picture in for some reason.


EURUSDH2.png  100 kb
Well, and on this pair we can also take a risk upwards GBPUSDH2

- But if it breaks through the blue one, better close the position.

GBPUSDH2

This pair wants both - risky pair for today EURJPYH2

EURJPYH2

I think I've stocked up for today.

Now what's it going to be?



Alexsandr San:

Well, and on this pair we can also take a risk upwards GBPUSDH2

- But if it breaks through the blue one, better close the position.

WILL BE DOWN

If it penetrates blue, GBPUSDH2 will probably go down drastically

GBPUSDH2 x

 
Alexsandr San:

I think I've stocked up for today.

now - what will it be???


Euro to sell for the Yen has faded so far. And the frank-yen short worked out at the TP as I said yesterday. Immediately 6% to the account at 0,01 lot volume on $15 depo.

1

 

Next I am considering buying NZDCHF at H4 closing time, open at 20:00 terminal time. But only after a clear signal. And as always, in terms of 5 to 7% to the depo. By the way, exactly 5 years ago (15.01.15) the Swiss pulled a fast one - they bought their currency with a 30% (!) drop of the Euro-franc quotes. Then everything stabilized, but everyone got a stop-out, even with real SL, with a minimum deposit load of 10% and a minimum leverage of 1:30.

1

