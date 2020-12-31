Forecast from I - page 19
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
However, shocks similar to today's for the pound on Friday's news are still possible:)
If you look at the dynamics of the pound during the week (I highlighted it in yellow) you will see that it is moving in a fairly narrow channel.
In order for it to break out of the channel, it needs a serious reason, which should be related to either the dollar or the pound.
Since there is no such news in the economic calendar, we have to assume that the pound will continue to fluctuate in this channel :) Until the end of the week:)
Therefore, we may close the open positions and wait for the next news.
I believe that 20% to the deposit for today is enough:)
intuition has not failed you.
I was expecting this.
but my stubbornness - took its toll.
wait for friday.
I've made a prediction, and the results are like this.
No offense.
Here's the result.
For this week - calculated like this. my prediction is taken
no offence.
here's the result.
For this week - calculated like this.
Congratulations. Way to go!
Congratulations. Way to go!
If we all work together.
Maybe we can do it - earn our bread and butter.
Congratulations. Way to go!
But the target - not yet reached. GBPUSDDaily
All indications point to the top
It should work out:) The market cannot be left unattended:)
Keep watching and...working:)
I think it's time to close:)
It should work out:) The market cannot be left unattended:)
Keep watching and...working:)
I think it's time to close:)
The market won't run away from you.
there will be a day - there will be food.
The market is not going to get away from you.
If there is a day, there will be food.
I follow the market in order to understand its language and identify patterns:)
The market is not going to get away from you.
If there is a day, there will be food.
I follow the market in order to understand its language and identify patterns:)
However, your method deserves deep respect!
Can I meet your expert?