And going forward there is potential in the GBP-Canadian sell-off at 20:00 terminal time. TP 100 pips.
Is that probably what's going to happen? on GBPUSDH2
it looks like it will! GBPUSDH2
from a red smile - slowly but surely going down.
- waiting for the blue smile
EURJPYH2 is slowly but steadily going down
- Won't give a blue smile
EURJPYH2 is slowly but steadily going down
- and doesn't want to smile with a blue face
I consider the euro pound to go long on a signal at 20:00 on the terminal. The pound-canadian short has potential and the signal is likely to remain at about the same time.
Looks like it's coming! GBPUSDH2
Points 1 and 2 have worked out - now it's on to point 3 GBPUSDH2
Foolish to look at forecasts - and better not to watch such threads.
I lost it again!!!
It's not the forecaster's fault, but overestimated risks. I understand that you want a lot at once, but you can only steal it. In forex, you have to take your time and do it little by little.
Yes, I'm tired of waiting - so I took a risk.
Whoever gets tired of waiting goes to a terminal, and whoever knows how to wait goes to an ATM )
+++