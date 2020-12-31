Forecast from I - page 78

New comment
 

And going forward there is potential in the GBP-Canadian sell-off at 20:00 terminal time. TP 100 pips.

1

[Deleted]  
Alexsandr San:

Is that probably what's going to happen? on GBPUSDH2


it looks like it will! GBPUSDH2

GBPUSDH2

[Deleted]  
Alexsandr San:

from a red smile - slowly but surely going down.

- waiting for the blue smile


EURJPYH2 is slowly but steadily going down

- Won't give a blue smile

EURJPYH2

 
Alexsandr San:

EURJPYH2 is slowly but steadily going down

- and doesn't want to smile with a blue face

I consider the euro pound to go long on a signal at 20:00 on the terminal. The pound-canadian short has potential and the signal is likely to remain at about the same time.

1

2

[Deleted]  
Alexsandr San:

Looks like it's coming! GBPUSDH2


Points 1 and 2 have worked out - now it's on to point 3 GBPUSDH2

GBPUSDH2

[Deleted]  

Foolish to look at forecasts - and better not to watch such threads.

I too, looked at the lumberjack's forecast for the euro dollar today and relaxed, hoped it would be the same.

I lost it again!!!

EURUSDM15

Пара EUR/USD: технический анализ, новости Forex, фундаментальный анализ - Блоги трейдеров и аналитика финансовых рынков
Пара EUR/USD: технический анализ, новости Forex, фундаментальный анализ - Блоги трейдеров и аналитика финансовых рынков
  • www.mql5.com
Валютная пара EUR/USD — самая ликвидная, поскольку в ней участвуют первая и вторая по значимости мировые резервные валюты. Это подтверждается и статистически: доллар и евро самые крупные по объему
 
Alexsandr San:

Foolish to look at forecasts - and better not to watch such threads.

I too, looked at the lumberjack's forecast for the euro dollar today and relaxed, hoped it would be the same.

I lost again!!!

It's not the forecaster's fault, but overestimated risks. I understand that you want a lot at once, but you can only steal it. In forex, you have to take your time and do it little by little.

[Deleted]  
Vitaly Muzichenko:

It's not the forecast to blame, it's the inflated risks. I understand you want a lot at once, but you can only steal it. In forex, you have to take your time and do it little by little.

Yes, I'm tired of waiting - so I took a risk.

 
Alexsandr San:

I am! I just got tired of waiting - so I took my chances

Whoever gets tired of waiting goes to a terminal, and whoever knows how to wait goes to an ATM )

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Whoever gets tired of waiting goes to a terminal, and whoever knows how to wait goes to an ATM)

+++

1...717273747576777879808182838485...103
New comment