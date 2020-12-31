Forecast from I - page 55
It's been a long time since I drank Belorusskaya, and I'm not driving.
The Expert rules. And me, today the Inspector - ah, the Inspector gets a hundred grams.
I will summarise the EURUSDDaily.
The bearish trend is on the verge. next week will go to the bulls.
If you see a red dot, it is a bearish trend.
If you see a red dot - it is a bearish trend.
I got to the entry point on Friday and my expert made a buy.
But today on Monday there is no signal and it is risky to buy EURUSDH2
Well, no signal yet - well, I'm taking my chances.
I could give a long, long lecture on "when indicators lie".
The indicators based on any waveform fail with the waveform period (and its difference) and the value of volatility.
That is, after the recent significant drop, all cyclical indicators will show buy. And not because it's time to buy - it's just that their sensitivity has been cut...
What then does not lie?
If there is a signal by a properly tuned indicator, it means that the price has approached a critical level.
Lenin !
We read it...it turns out that your Lenin is lying...
Our Lenin is not lying. He just keeps quiet :-)
Maybe yours is talking and ours is lying quietly in the mausoleum...