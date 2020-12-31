Forecast from I - page 82
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I see it! But that's OK, it's not the first time
My robot took 100 pips on NZDJPY. Went trades with max broker volume - need to open a second account to be effective.
Seg. at 16:00 therm. still expect to sell USDCAD.
Seg. at 16:00 therm. still expecting to sell USDCAD.
Not bad for your demo account.
- Is the real account going the same way ?
Not bad for your demo account.
- And the real account, does it go the same way?
Absolutely, but there is less volume. And there is another strategy being tested at the same time.
Absolutely, but there is less volume there. And there is another strategy being tested in parallel.
Roughly speaking - the real one is at zero - well, that's not bad either!
Roughly speaking - the real one is zero - well, that's not bad either!
up from here or did I hit the tiwi GBPUSDM2
up from here or I hit the teevee GBPUSDM2
Ok, you got it !
I'll do that and then I'll think how to get out of this asshole
Indicator with a square - seems to have fewer false signals.
to get a square, you need this indicator https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/27570
direct link to download the indicator - https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/download/27570/lemantrend_indicator.mq5
and this one - which I cheated
All right, you got it!
I'll do that, and then I'll figure out how to get out of this asshole.
just like doing a crossword puzzle , just for fun.