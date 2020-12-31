Forecast from I - page 3

New comment
[Deleted]  
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

I'll never look for a wife again. I don't need the nerve

It's your own business.
[Deleted]  

it all depends on luck

here - all depends on luck

WPR in the bottom window EURUSD - says to sell

EURJPY - talks this way.

GBPUSD - Between Heaven and Earth

 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

I'll never look for a wife again. I don't need the nerve.

You sure? And if she knows a lot about dumplings and robots faster than pirozhki (from a branch tutoshnogo forum)? ;))) (I'll take 5% for pandering, or a batch of robots, or a pot of dumplings)

[Deleted]  
Have a good May weekend everyone. Good luck to all!
[Deleted]  

EURUSD to buy next week


EURUSD for next week buy
the main Stochastic line has crossed the MACD signal line - and the Stochastic is above 50
also
WPR crossed StdDev - and WPR is above -50

[Deleted]  
even on your day off you tirelessly chisel a spark from a stone
[Deleted]  
Maxim Dmitrievsky:
even on your day off, tirelessly churning out a spark from a stone.

What else is there to do? Other people are on their phones 24 hours a day and I'm here.

[Deleted]  

GBPUSD to buy next week

GBPUSD Buy next week
MA 55 above MA 144
and Stochastic has not crossed the MACD signal line
as well
WPR has not crossed the StdDev

 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

Buy GBPUSD next week
MA 55 is higher than MA 144
and Stochastic has not crossed the MACD signal line
as well
WPR has not crossed the StdDev

If you change the chart scale(+, -, i.e. more or less bars in the window), the signals will disappear, because the scaling of the indicator lines and their relative position will change - how does your system handle this situation?

[Deleted]  
Unicornis:

After all, if you change the chart scale(+, -, i.e. more/less bars in the window), the signals will disappear, because the scaling of indicator lines and their relative position will change - how is this situation taken into account by your system?

GBPUSD

MA 55 is higher than MA 144

as well as
WPR has not crossed StdDev

red -MA55 brown dotted -MA 144 on the chart


Files:
klaxse.tpl  103 kb
Stochastic_MACD_Overlay.mq5  18 kb
12345678910...103
New comment