Forecast from I - page 89
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
XAUUSDH2 is about to go up again
set up Expert Advisor - reaches 55000, closes all positions, and changes all open charts
XAUUSDH2 is about to go up again
I have set up an Expert Advisor to reach 55000, close all positions and change all open charts.
I have closed all positions manually. It is necessary to review the signals for the pairs again
I don't know if I was able to get the strategy across! - I attach the Indicator and the Expert Advisor.
If you cannot earn with these tools, you had better give up Forex.
If you want to apply these indicators to a chart, just copy the template from the Templates folder and paste it completely.
Here is the template and indicators for the template
-----------------
in the terminal -file- -open data directory- unzip the archive and copy and paste the entire MQL5 folder and reload the terminal
I wonder if it will be possible to double from 70,000 to 140,000
I wonder if it will be possible to double from 70,000 to 140,000
I've calculated - 2000 a day is not a problem, there are 20 working days in a month (2000*20=40000) - 13% tax (5200)
you get a salary of 34800 - not every factory can make that kind of money
I've calculated - 2,000 a day is not a problem, there are 20 working days in a month (2,000*20=40000) - 13% tax (5,200)
You get a salary of 34800 - not every factory can make that kind of money.
Funds - slowly, go to the intended goal 140000