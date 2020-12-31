Forecast from I - page 89

XAUUSDH2 is about to go up again

XAUUSDH2

set up Expert Advisor - reaches 55000, closes all positions, and changes all open charts

Shot55000

Alexsandr San:

XAUUSDH2 is about to go up again

I have set up an Expert Advisor to reach 55000, close all positions and change all open charts.


I have closed all positions manually. It is necessary to review the signals for the pairs again

XAUUSDH2X

Shot55000X

 
At 16:30 Moscow time the non-farm is coming out (important economic news), the annual US GDP data. The market will be feverish, I imagine.
I don't know if I was able to get the strategy across! - I attach the Indicator and the Expert Advisor.

If you cannot earn with these tools, you had better give up Forex.

EURUSDH2

 
It is a nonsense if only these indicators are applied to a chart, you better download a template from the folder Templates
surupik:
If you want to apply these indicators to a chart, just copy the template from the Templates folder and paste it completely.

Here is the template and indicators for the template

-----------------

in the terminal -file- -open data directory- unzip the archive and copy and paste the entire MQL5 folder and reload the terminal

data catalogue

Files:
MQL5.zip  33 kb
 
Thank you!!!
I wonder if it will be possible to double from 70,000 to 140,000

Photo by

Alexsandr San:

I wonder if it will be possible to double from 70,000 to 140,000

I've calculated - 2000 a day is not a problem, there are 20 working days in a month (2000*20=40000) - 13% tax (5200)

you get a salary of 34800 - not every factory can make that kind of money

Snapshot2

Alexsandr San:

I've calculated - 2,000 a day is not a problem, there are 20 working days in a month (2,000*20=40000) - 13% tax (5,200)

You get a salary of 34800 - not every factory can make that kind of money.

Funds - slowly, go to the intended goal 140000

Photo by

