Currencies / GBPUSD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GBPUSD: Pound Sterling vs US Dollar
1.36437 USD 0.00003 (0.00%)
Sector: Currency Base: Pound Sterling Profit currency: US Dollar
GBPUSD exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 1.36369 USD and at a high of 1.36593 USD per 1 GBP.
Follow Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Great Britain Pound price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GBPUSD News
- GBP/USD jumps past 1.3640 as US Dollar hits 10-week low ahead of Fed
- GBP/USD edges higher on USD weakness – BBH
- GBP: Jobs data won't dent hawkish BoE – ING
- Forex Today: US Dollar remains weak pre-Fed, Gold hits new record-high
- Pound Sterling jumps to two-month high on steady UK employment data
- GBP/USD Forecast Today 16/09: Attempts to Break Out (Video)
- GBP/USD Forex Signal 16/09: Extremely Bullish (Chart)
- GBP/USD tests fresh multi-week highs ahead of Fed & BoE double-header
- British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GB
- Forex Today: US Dollar slides as Retail Sales, Fed decision loom
- GBP/USD climbs as Fed-BoE policy divergence favors Sterling
- GBP/USD: Above 1.3595, a move toward 1.3635 can be expected – UOB Group
- GBP: A much busier week for sterling – ING
- GBP/USD Forecast 15/09: Threatens Resistance (Chart)
- Pound Sterling gains ahead of Fed and BoE monetary policy decisions
- Forex Today: Big central bank week begins in a calm manner
- Weekly Pairs in Focus 14th to 19th September 2025 (Charts)
- GBP/USD slips as Dollar steadies ahead of Fed, BoE meetings
- Forex Today: US Dollar finds support ahead of consumer confidence data
- Pound Sterling faces pressure on UK GDP growth remaining stagnant in August
- When are the UK data releases and how could they affect GBP/USD?
- GBP/USD catches fresh bids on renewed US Dollar selling pressure
- Forex Today: Greenlight for a Fed cut, UK GDP in focus
- GBP/USD rebounds as mixed US CPI solidifies Fed rate cut outlook
GBPUSD on the Community Forum
- GBPUSD news (1167)
- Absolute courses (1125)
- Envelope 2.11 (533)
- My forecasts by EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, GOLD (444)
- Operando (268)
- "Miracle", "digital" "group" movement indicator (178)
- Portfolio: PriceChannelExpert and others (177)
- Study1: multi-currency analysis for scalping and beyond (168)
- The future (123)
- Mp6140's Hedge (121)
- An obvious way of predicting quotes for colleagues (119)
- TradersPowerExpert (116)
Trading Applications for GBPUSD
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (12)
MultiWay EA is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy. Thanks to broad diversification across nine correlated (and even some typically “trending”) currency pairs — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP and GBPCAD — it captures price moves back to the average after strong directional impulses. After purchase, please send a private message to receive full setup instructions. Live Signal: CLICK HERE Current price — o
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
4.33 (9)
Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 199 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculatio
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (471)
Introducing Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum Queen and Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal: Check
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (63)
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.77 (66)
Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping . I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that: Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm, Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account, Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading", Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems, Runs on the M15 tim
Big Candle Scanner Dashboard MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Enhance your trading strategy with the Big Candle Scanner Dashboard MT5, a versatile multi-asset dashboard designed to detect oversized bullish and bearish candles across numerous currency pairs and timeframes, signaling potential momentum shifts or volatility spikes. Rooted in classic candlestick analysis techniques popularized by traders like Steve Nison in the 1990s through his work on Japanese candlestick charting, this tool has become a staple for forex and crypto enthusiasts seeking to ca
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
AOT MT5 – Advanced Multi-Currency Trading Expert Advisor Live trade tracking: Account minor | Account main AOT MT5 is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to assist traders by utilizing advanced AI for market analysis across 16 currency pairs , including EURUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD. This EA is suitable for prop firm challenges [set] and personal trading accounts [set] , combining analytical tools with risk management features to support your trading. Limited-Time Offer: Just $265 for the Next 0
Daily Range
1.36369 1.36593
Year Range
1.20997 1.37876
- Previous Close
- 1.3643 4
- Open
- 1.3644 9
- Bid
- 1.3643 7
- Ask
- 1.3646 7
- Low
- 1.3636 9
- High
- 1.3659 3
- Volume
- 4.418 K
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 1.13%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.68%
- Year Change
- 2.03%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev