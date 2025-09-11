QuotesSections
Currencies / GBPUSD
Back to Currencies

GBPUSD: Pound Sterling vs US Dollar

1.36437 USD 0.00003 (0.00%)
Sector: Currency Base: Pound Sterling Profit currency: US Dollar

GBPUSD exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 1.36369 USD and at a high of 1.36593 USD per 1 GBP.

Follow Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Great Britain Pound price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GBPUSD News

GBPUSD on the Community Forum

Trading Applications for GBPUSD

MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (12)
Experts
MultiWay EA is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy. Thanks to broad diversification across nine correlated (and even some typically “trending”) currency pairs — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP and GBPCAD — it captures price moves back to the average after strong directional impulses. After purchase, please send a private message to receive full setup instructions. Live Signal:  CLICK HERE Current price —   o
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
4.33 (9)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 199 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculatio
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (471)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum Queen and Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Check
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (63)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.77 (66)
Experts
Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping . I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that: Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm, Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account, Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading", Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems, Runs on the M15 tim
Big Candle Scanner Dashboard MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Enhance your trading strategy with the Big Candle Scanner Dashboard MT5, a versatile multi-asset dashboard designed to detect oversized bullish and bearish candles across numerous currency pairs and timeframes, signaling potential momentum shifts or volatility spikes. Rooted in classic candlestick analysis techniques popularized by traders like Steve Nison in the 1990s through his work on Japanese candlestick charting, this tool has become a staple for forex and crypto enthusiasts seeking to ca
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (3)
Experts
AOT MT5 – Advanced Multi-Currency Trading Expert Advisor Live trade tracking:  Account minor  |  Account main AOT MT5 is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to assist traders by utilizing advanced AI for market analysis across 16 currency pairs , including EURUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD. This EA is suitable for prop firm challenges [set] and personal trading accounts   [set] , combining analytical tools with risk management features to support your trading. Limited-Time Offer: Just $265  for the Next 0
Daily Range
1.36369 1.36593
Year Range
1.20997 1.37876
Previous Close
1.3643 4
Open
1.3644 9
Bid
1.3643 7
Ask
1.3646 7
Low
1.3636 9
High
1.3659 3
Volume
4.418 K
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
1.13%
6 Months Change
5.68%
Year Change
2.03%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev