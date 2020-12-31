Forecast from I - page 50

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

my start is in forex.

the larger amount is income into your trading account - the smaller amount is withdrawal

I don't see the point of doing it and not making a profit...a lot of nerves and worries

 
Valentin7:

I don't see the point of doing it and not making a profit...a lot of nerves and worries

It's fun for him.
Renat Akhtyamov:

Ahhhh, I remember.

Was that your avatar car?

Right, right.

You said you opened a terminal and there were 200, not 300 quid.

I don't think - I didn't put a car on my avatar. It's just that we're all pretty much that way in the forex life.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:
it's fun for him...

It's hard work, you wake up in the morning and from 10 am you are busy analyzing currencies, opening and closing...

Renat Akhtyamov:
it's fun for him.

That's for sure! What else is there to do?

 
Valentin7:

I used to think that it would be my main occupation and I had to live with it, so I started taking forex as a serious job... I never succeeded... It's hard work, and you have to wake up and start analyzing currencies from 10 in the morning.

Valentin, my only request as a member of the resource: Write your posts without childish mistakes - it's unpleasant to read!

Any browser has a spell checker - use it, you're an adult!

Thank you!

I see a good entry - to buy GBPUSDH2

GBPUSDH2

from this object - which with my text - will trigger a boo

Anyone have any tips?

I exported the calendar from the terminal ( and there(Medium -Low-High) - what does it mean ? )

calendar

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

I see a good entry - to buy GBPUSDH2

from this object - which with my text - would trigger a boo

Not willing to break my point - yet. that would work, to buy from the object.

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

doesn't want my point - punch in yet. which would work, to buy from the object.

is it the pound?

I literally have everything screaming - sell !

