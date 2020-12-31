Forecast from I - page 58
Don't trade single trades, the grid is our everything, just with the right money management!
Edit it a bit to get it right :-)
Opened two positions on two pairs - I want to see how this day will affect my results.
Checking myself !
forecast for the end of 2019
EURUSD - 1.08
EURJPY - 119.0
GBPUSD - 1.20...
In reality, you only need to "test yourself" if you want to become a psychic.
A trader (to close a position) just have to wait for the signal from the fastest indicator to turn and do not bother with predictions...
Example:
And the opening of a position is by the reversal of all the indicators to one side.
GBPUSD - 1.20
Anywhere else to fall GBPUSDMonthly
or scenario - same distance up
Indicators - a hint is given that the pair wants to go up
but, as is always the case - in a place like this, there is always a catch
Very interesting approach to forecasting...
Like that weather forecast: "During the day - ALL POSSIBLE!"...
And yet so far there are no prerequisites for a move downwards:
And yet there are no preconditions for downward movement - https://charts. mql5.com/23/43/gbpusd-d1-metaquotes-software-corp.png ...
for some reason your link - doesn't want to open https://charts.mql5.com/23/43/gbpusd-d1-metaquotes-software-corp.png
It's interesting to see your graph.
Worked out the link - just copied it and opened in another window
Stop Limit - you will trigger it on Monday
You're at about 1.34 in the GBPUSDDaily...
You are risky - at the very top of the Boo.