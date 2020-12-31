Forecast from I - page 58

Sergey Zhuravkov:
Don't trade single trades, the grid is our everything, just with the right money management!

Edit it a bit to get it right :-)

Opened two positions on two pairs - I want to see how this day will affect my results.

2345

Checking myself !

forecast for the end of 2019

EURUSD - 1.08

EURJPY - 119.0

GBPUSD - 1.20...

 
Alexsandr San:

Checking myself !

forecast for the end of 2019

EURUSD - 1.08...


In reality, you only need to "test yourself" if you want to become a psychic.

A trader (to close a position) just have to wait for the signal from the fastest indicator to turn and do not bother with predictions...

Example:


And the opening of a position is by the reversal of all the indicators to one side.

Alexsandr San:

Checking myself !

Forecast for the end of 2019

GBPUSD - 1.20

Anywhere else to fall GBPUSDMonthly

GBPUSDMonthly

or scenario - same distance up

Alexsandr San:

Anywhere else to fall GBPUSDMonthly

or a scenario - this distance to the upside

Indicators - a hint is given that the pair wants to go up

but, as is always the case - in a place like this, there is always a catch

GBPUSDMonthlyX

 
Alexsandr San:

Anywhere else to fall GBPUSDMonthly

Or a scenario - this distance upwards

Very interesting approach to forecasting...

Like that weather forecast: "During the day - ALL POSSIBLE!"...


And yet so far there are no prerequisites for a move downwards:


Serqey Nikitin:

A very interesting approach to forecasting...

Like that weather forecast: "During the day - ALL POSSIBLE!"...


And yet there are no preconditions for downward movement - https://charts. mql5.com/23/43/gbpusd-d1-metaquotes-software-corp.png ...

for some reason your link - doesn't want to open https://charts.mql5.com/23/43/gbpusd-d1-metaquotes-software-corp.png

It's interesting to see your graph.

Alexsandr San:

for some reason your link - does not want to open https://charts.mql5.com/23/43/gbpusd-d1-metaquotes-software-corp.png

interesting to look at - your graph

Worked out the link - just copied it and opened in another window

Stop Limit - you will trigger it on Monday

Serqey Nikitin:

A very interesting approach to forecasting...

Like that weather forecast: "ALL POSSIBLE during the day!"...


And yet there are no preconditions for a move down - https://charts. mql5.com/23/43/gbpusd-d1-metaquotes-software-corp.png ...

You're at about 1.34 in the GBPUSDDaily...

You are risky - at the very top of the Boo.

GBPUSDDaily

