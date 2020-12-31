Forecast from I - page 83
My robot took 100 pips on NZDJPY. Went trades with max broker volume - need to open a second account to be effective.
so slowly - maybe I'll make it GBPUSDM2
Maximum volume per trade.
Deposit calculated for a maximum of three positions simultaneously ondifferent pairs (efficiency+diversification): 0.01 (*3) - for every $15 of account. Broker has a maximum volume of one transaction.- For $150,000 there may be 3 trades of 100 lots each on different pairs in the market simultaneously. There may be signals which are not available on margin. For example, for some crosses the leverage is only 1:50 instead of 1:500 account - there is not enough money for such a deal and it is missed.
An account of $150k is the ceiling for one account. - This is the ceiling for one account and an account of e.g. $200k will be less efficient. But you can open several more accounts with this or other brokers. For example, for USD 1.5m. - 10 accounts.
why do you have such amounts? you are going to invest so much money?
- maybe you want to test your system with an amount that you dont mind losing - if your system fails?
-
Minimum account is $15 at 1:200 and above. Few people think about the maximum values, but this strategy has a maximum limit - 150k with the same leverage.
In the test with 100% history quality (which is available for the last 3 months) the Expert Advisor brings more than 100% profit per month. The system is protected by a virtual stop loss, which closes all positions at a 75% drawdown, so it is recommended to enter the real test with a "50/50" MM. This is when 50% of your funds are on the trading account, and 50% are in reserve (in the bank, etc.). And if by strategy min account - $ 15, then by MM "50/50" you should have $ 30 for trade. Based on the test, in a month of 15 dollars will bring another 15. At the beginning of the next month you should add $30 from your trading account and $15 from the trading reserve. Then divide $45 by 2. You will get $22.5 in the trading account and $22.5 in the stock. In a month MM should be repeated taking into account profits or losses on the trading account. And so on.
50/50" MM is one of the most effective ways to save capital with this strategy. If you remember the one-time drop of the euro-franc by 35000 pips (at 5 digits), which happened 15.01.15, and remember that at that time not a single real stop-loss did not work at its price and deposits were lost, loaded only by 10% with a leverage of 1:30, then it is impossible not to recognize the strategy with 100% profit per month, virtual stop-loss with a 75% drawdown and MM "50/50" as one of the most profitable and reliable trading strategies for currency pairs.
test result is impressive!!!
good luck! good luck to your strategy and to your Expert Advisor!
Thank You! Thank you for your opinion!
Good luck with your search too!
as the MA (89 yellow) crosses the MA (144 brown) GBPUSDM2
hopefully it will go up
I don't know how that happens?
Here, these last 2 pictures above - as soon as I put them up for viewing, the movement abruptly changes downwards.
That's weird.
And this one I wrote, they went crazy.
- They took it down.
--------------------
Well, that's it! This month, the limit has been reached. I've made 21,000 rubles.