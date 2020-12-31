Forecast from I - page 27

Valentin7:
What exactly do you want me to screen...?

You have five trades on the screen. Make it 6.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

send me the specification of GBPUSD and all deals to be seen, you have not all of them on the screenshot

Let me do the math.

What do you want me to take a screenshot of?
Valentin7:
That's understandable, but if the pound goes further up, it'll be the end of my deposit...
It will, there's nowhere else to go. It's a sure thing.
 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

You have five trades on the screen. Make it 6.

here
Files:
Screenshot_13.png  47 kb
 
Valentin7:
What do you want to take a screenshot of?
What is the margin per lot on the pound?
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
He will, there's nowhere else to go. That's for sure.

Only this way, it won't do him any good

He's got a lock.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:
How much is the margin per lot on the pound?
I have a 0.05 lot leverage of 1 : 100
Valentin7:
I have a 0.05 lot leverage of 1 : 100

Long swaps eat a lot(

Renat Akhtyamov:
How much is the margin per lot for the pound?

He has a total lot of 0.30. 6.30 = 0.01 lot.

 
Valentin7:
I have a 0.05 lot leverage of 1 : 100

Click this and take a screenshot.


