Forecast from I - page 27
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What exactly do you want me to screen...?
You have five trades on the screen. Make it 6.
send me the specification of GBPUSD and all deals to be seen, you have not all of them on the screenshot
Let me do the math.
You have five trades on the screen. Make it 6.
What do you want to take a screenshot of?
He will, there's nowhere else to go. That's for sure.
Only this way, it won't do him any good
He's got a lock.
How much is the margin per lot on the pound?
Long swaps eat a lot(
How much is the margin per lot for the pound?
He has a total lot of 0.30. 6.30 = 0.01 lot.
Click this and take a screenshot.