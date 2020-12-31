Forecast from I - page 10
there is a buy signal on EURJPY
the main Stochastic line has crossed the MACD signal line - and the Stochastic is above 50
also
WPR crossed StdDev - and WPR above -50
EURUSD in a buy signal
GBPUSD dangerous but points to sell
USDCHF sort of buy - but dangerous
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25558
good Stochastic and Figure signals
Stochastic blue line - period K 21.- period D 3.- deceleration 2. -LWMA method Close/Closeprice.
Figure Lilac line
in the Stochastic box add (MA period 5 shift 1 method LWMA apply to:data of previous indicator)
also add Figure indicator and set two colours to None
strategy: from level 80 to sell from level 20 to buy
important;
the order of the signal indicator assembly
1Stochastic - default setting - only coloursNone
2Figure - in settings two bottom coloursNone
3add (MA period 5 shift 1 LWMA method apply to:data of previous indicator)
Two signals so far. GBPJPY to buy, EURGBP to sell.
It's a bit tense that EURJPY has to fall and it's already at a 4-month low.
Looks like a continuation of the trend though:
How do you know?
Share your prognosis.
How to recognize the signals on your chart ?
I'm just new to indicator work and you have an interesting indicator, how does it give out a signal?