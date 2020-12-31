Forecast from I - page 10

there is a buy signal on EURJPY

the main Stochastic line has crossed the MACD signal line - and the Stochastic is above 50
also
WPR crossed StdDev - and WPR above -50

EURJPY has a buy signal

EURUSD in a buy signal

GBPUSD dangerous but points to sell

GBPUSD

USDCHF sort of buy - but dangerous

USDCHF

discuss trading systems and improve your skills
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25558

good Stochastic and Figure signals

Stochastic blue line - period K 21.- period D 3.- deceleration 2. -LWMA method Close/Closeprice.

Figure Lilac line

Stochastic and Figure

Figure
Figure
  • www.mql5.com
Figure iStochastic EA YURAZ_MCCH Индикатор рассчитывает % роста или падения относительно CLOSE, написан с применением ООП, и легко интегрируется в любой советник или иной индикатор.
in the Stochastic box add (MA period 5 shift 1 method LWMA apply to:data of previous indicator)
also add Figure indicator and set two colours to None

strategy: from level 80 to sell from level 20 to buy

strategy

important;

the order of the signal indicator assembly

1Stochastic - default setting - only coloursNone

2Figure - in settings two bottom coloursNone

3add (MA period 5 shift 1 LWMA method apply to:data of previous indicator)

 

Two signals so far. GBPJPY to buy, EURGBP to sell.

It's a bit tense that EURJPY has to fall and it's already at a 4-month low.

Looks like a continuation of the trend though:


Алексей Тарабанов:
Two signals so far. GBPJPY to buy, EURGBP to sell.

How do you know?

Share your prognosis.

Алексей Тарабанов:

Two signals so far. GBPJPY to buy, EURGBP to sell.

It's a bit tense that EURJPY has to fall and it's already at a 4-month low.

Looks like a continuation of the trend though:


How to recognize the signals on your chart ?

I'm just new to indicator work and you have an interesting indicator, how does it give out a signal?

