Forecast from I - page 77
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I will catch the price around the horizontal blue line upwards
stop from horizontal yellow line
--------------------------------------
and the second option in the opposite direction GBPUSDH2
I made 4000 roubles this morning. I lost 3,000 rbl.
that I made 4,000 roubles in the morning. I lost 3,000 roubles.
All the same - plus!
I don't know exactly how much, but if history shows today, I'm still in the black.
saw today the funds exceeded 12,000 rubles.
and now much less.
I don't know exactly how much, but if history shows today, I'm still on the plus side.
saw today the funds exceeded 12,000 rubles.
and now much less.
Interesting signals are forming today.
- something strange is brewing!!!
Outside the market until late afternoon or morning.
The yen has the potential to sell for nZD or audi. And the dollar to sell for the yen. But no signal yet.
from a red smile - slowly but surely going down.
- Waiting for the blue smile
I guess that's how it's going to be? on GBPUSDH2
The pound-nz worked well for me on the real. On the demo account 100 lots stupidly failed to open on the market due to the morning spread widening and increased collateral. With 1:500 and $152850 in the account there was not enough money to sell the unfortunate maximum 100 lots at the broker. The broker says what do you want - a minor sell and calculated the "morning" deposit and gave a figure of 45 lots ... This volume corresponds to 1:50 leverage with an account of $152850. In a 1:500 account, but really 1:50.
OK, I have 1 position = 1 trade, but who averaged the last one with an increased lot? The broker is burning.