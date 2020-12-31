Forecast from I - page 92
The movements are unclear. The Americans will start trading from about 4 p.m., it will be clear right away.
Stops are standing - teaching myself not to panic. - At the moment, the trend is bearish.
- I'm looking for signals. --- no offense, just-all mistakes, I learn by reading all these posts.
-----------------------------------
took down 30,000
and if you want to make money, you make 2-3 successful entries (put it in your pocket) and step away from the terminal until the next day.
There are 270 working days in a year.
yes! i agree with you on that. - i have tested it and it works.
- At the moment, looking to match a small time frame, with a two-hour schedule.
XAUUSD heading for target 1427.83
I'm about to deposit
from the green circle, I'll get into SELL
----------------------
I think 18,000 roubles will be enough for today.
I have not done any analysis, but my gut feeling is that the buy will go strongly and the trend will change. We got a triple bottom on the H1.
Thank you!
That's all for today! Switched to a demo account
Now it's going in some kind of direction.
funded the GLD account and changed the leverage to 3,000
once, 1=84 roubles - now 1=119,... roubles
That's the way to do it. If the system works you won't get blindsided.
gold has gone up in price )