There is no need to panic yet. The movements are unclear, the Americans will start trading from about 16:00 and it will be clear right away, they will move the market.
surupik:
The movements are unclear. The Americans will start trading from about 4 p.m., it will be clear right away.

Stops are standing - teaching myself not to panic. - At the moment, the trend is bearish.

- I'm looking for signals. --- no offense, just-all mistakes, I learn by reading all these posts.

took down 30,000

XAUUSDM5yy

 

and if you want to make money, you make 2-3 successful entries (put it in your pocket) and step away from the terminal until the next day.

There are 270 working days in a year.

GhostMan:

and if you want to make money, you make 2-3 successful entries (pocket it) and step away from the terminal until the next day.

there are 270 working days in a year.

yes! i agree with you on that. - i have tested it and it works.

- At the moment, looking to match a small time frame, with a two-hour schedule.

XAUUSD heading for target 1427.83

I'm about to deposit

from the green circle, I'll get into SELL

Photo by

I think 18,000 roubles will be enough for today.

Shot999


 
Cool, congratulations. Turn off the computer and that's enough for today)))) I haven't done any analysis, but my gut says that buy will go strongly, change of trend. Triple bottom on H1 can be seen.
surupik:
I have not done any analysis, but my gut feeling is that the buy will go strongly and the trend will change. We got a triple bottom on the H1.

Thank you!

That's all for today! Switched to a demo account

Now it's going in some kind of direction.

Snapshot of

funded the GLD account and changed the leverage to 3,000

once, 1=84 roubles - now 1=119,... roubles

GLD

 
Alexsandr San:

Thank you!

That's it for today! Switched to a demo account

That's the way to do it. If the system works you won't get blindsided.

Alexsandr San:

I funded the GLD account and changed the leverage to 3000.

Once 1=84 RUR - and now 1=119,... RUR.

gold has gone up in price )

