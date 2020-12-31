Forecast from I - page 60

New comment
Interesting manoeuvre

in 2 hours. - maybe there will be a clearer picture. GBPUSDH2

GBPUSDH2

Wanted to venture upwards - well, something tells me it's a bit early. GBPUSDH2

GBPUSDH2

 
Yes, you're right - the pullback is strong... but the general trend hasn't changed:

https://charts.mql5.com/23/61/gbpusd-d1-metaquotes-software-corp.png


You can also work on pullbacks, but it's dangerous - the risks are much higher than on a trend...

 

Yes, it's trading OK on pullbacks.


I think not to enter yet - tomorrow evening, we need to discern the direction

 
Yeah, they make a wish at the same time.

Although, subconsciously, they know it won't come true)))

Everything will come true - you just have to believe!!!

I'm still trying to figure out this GBPUSDDaily pair

- All my year's losses have been caused by this pair, won't I make it back by the end of the year?

The blue line is a sign of the direction I'm going to fight back!

GBPUSDDaily

As always, to determine the trend - below zero down.

above zero upwards GBPUSDH1

GBPUSDH1

