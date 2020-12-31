Forecast from I - page 60
Interesting manoeuvre
in 2 hours. - maybe there will be a clearer picture. GBPUSDH2
Wanted to venture upwards - well, something tells me it's a bit early. GBPUSDH2
Yes, you're right - the pullback is strong... but the general trend hasn't changed:
https://charts.mql5.com/23/61/gbpusd-d1-metaquotes-software-corp.png
You can also work on pullbacks, but it's dangerous - the risks are much higher than on a trend...
Yes, it's trading OK on pullbacks.
I think not to enter yet - tomorrow evening, we need to discern the direction
Yes, you're right! You can trade any way you like... Some Traders just flip a coin...
Yeah, they make a wish at the same time.
Although, subconsciously, they know it won't come true)))
Everything will come true - you just have to believe!!!
I'm still trying to figure out this GBPUSDDaily pair
- All my year's losses have been caused by this pair, won't I make it back by the end of the year?
The blue line is a sign of the direction I'm going to fight back!
As always, to determine the trend - below zero down.
above zero upwards GBPUSDH1