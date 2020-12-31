Forecast from I - page 38
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
what do you think? if it was real - would the result be the same?
just wasn't paying attention - was it a demo ?? not even cents/bonuses/contests
Piss off, there's a whole forum thread about this :-) maybe for the cents per rating ? i can't explain it otherwise ...
just wasn't paying attention - was that a demo ?? not even cents/bonuses/contests
Piss off, there's a whole forum topic for this :-) probably for cents for rating ? it's hard to explain...
on the demo is an expert from last thursday - which i bumped up and now i'm testing his performance.
and in three working days he made 10,000
just wasn't paying attention - was it a demo ?? not even cents/bonuses/contests
oh boy, there's a whole forum topic for this :-) probably for cents for rating ? otherwise it's inexplicable ...
that's the question I was asking.
who thinks it would be the same if it was real?
------
and you're looking for how - to poop on me.
set the Expert Advisor for tomorrow (4)
set it to start at 4.30 a.m. in the settings. Balance target is 40000 (35000 at the moment) ( 19 pairs)
I increased a little bit the distance and the lot at the opening will open two orders in one direction
set the Expert Advisor for tomorrow (4)
set it to start at 4.30 a.m. in the settings. Balance target is 40000 (35000 at the moment) ( 19 pairs)
Good luck to your Expert Advisor. When to real?
Good luck to your expert. When to the real world?
By the end of the month - I will check the Expert - if there are any errors, it will need to be corrected. I will have to fix it if there are any errors, and then go to battle!
And yes, the Expert Advisor is freely available on this link https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/310846/page35#comment_13851251.
By the end of the month - I will check the Expert's performance - if there are any errors, they will need to be corrected. After that - go to battle!
Is this EA by my TS or is it your own algorithm?
Is it an expert on my TS or is it your algorithm of some kind?
he walks the walk - any strategy is your fantasy
he walks on horseback - any strategy is your fantasy
Yes, an original title)))
Yeah, original name)))
it is true - it can walk on horseback.
it works on behalf of any object
trend line is true - you need to keep it horizontal - askew, it will not cross correctly, one end lower and the other higher - until it crosses completely the signal will not work