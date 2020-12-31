Forecast from I - page 80
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have replenished my account again - as usual I have no patience to wait.
I will wait for (blue dot) buy signal for 30 min.
I have the potential to pok. euro-pound and pound-can.
Potentially pok. audi yen at 16:00 terminal time. No opening without signal!
No, but still.
- I want to make sure of those signals againhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/313157/page79#comment_14732605
No, but still.
- I want to make sure of those signals againhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/313157/page79#comment_14732605
I think the timeframe is too small: a lot of noise and not enough signal strength. My TP on H4 is 100 pips. If it is more than 100 pips, it is 50/50. And with slippage, requotes, commission and spread - it will be negative in the long term. It may be with or without a stop.
I don't know, let's check GBPUSDM30 now
- wpr jumped ( -50 ) and stochastic jumped to signal macd
I don't know, let's check now GBPUSDM30
- wpr jumped ( -50 ) and stochastic jumped the signal macd
there we go! believe the signal or not? GBPUSDM30
here we go! believe the signal or not? GBPUSDM30
Do you believe it, and hold it for 3-5 days.
Screenshots from MetaTrader platform
EURUSD, H1, 2020.01.27
Alpari International, MetaTrader 4, Real
have faith, and hold on for 3-5 days!
I agree with you !!! - I'll hold on and see what happens!
I agree with you !!! - I'll hold on to it and then what will happen!
I don't want to upset you of course, but now there is a signal to sell.
Up to 1.30 +- should get there.
believe , and hold for 3-5 days
Depends on the index treatment and the TF.
On my H4 the pound is not fully weakened yet. At about 16:00 on the thermo you may consider the pound-yen poker (yen is the strongest so far) or pound-dollar. (dollar is the second strongest).