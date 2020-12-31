Forecast from I - page 80

Alexsandr San:

I have replenished my account again - as usual I have no patience to wait.

I will wait for (blue dot) buy signal for 30 min.


I have the potential to pok. euro-pound and pound-can.

Potentially pok. audi yen at 16:00 terminal time. No opening without signal!

No, but still.

- I want to make sure of those signals againhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/313157/page79#comment_14732605

 
Alexsandr San:

No, but still.

I think the timeframe is too small: a lot of noise and not enough signal strength. My TP on H4 is 100 pips. If it exceeds 100 pips, it is 50/50. Taking into account slippages, requotes, commission and spread, it will be negative in the long term. It may be with or without a stop.
Konstantin Yartsev:
I don't know, let's check GBPUSDM30 now

- wpr jumped ( -50 ) and stochastic jumped to signal macd

GBPUSDM30 n

Alexsandr San:

I don't know, let's check now GBPUSDM30

GBPUSDM30 H

 
Alexsandr San:

Do you believe it, and hold it for 3-5 days.

the pound has started to move up, the quid has not yet started to fall, but the potential is already in the overbought zone for the quid.
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:

I agree with you !!! - I'll hold on and see what happens!

 
Alexsandr San:

I agree with you !!! - I'll hold on to it and then what will happen!

I don't want to upset you of course, but now there is a signal to sell.

Up to 1.30 +- should get there.

 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:

Depends on the index treatment and the TF.

On my H4 the pound is not fully weakened yet. At about 16:00 on the thermo you may consider the pound-yen poker (yen is the strongest so far) or pound-dollar. (dollar is the second strongest).

1

