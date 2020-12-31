Forecast from I - page 18
You've been asked to confirm your predictions. ♪ and where? ♪
♪ will it be minus or plus, i think it'll be plus ♪
You don't have a forecast, you just mold what you see. You fill it out with charts so that it doesn't get deleted and that's it. Coin is the best prognosticator without thinking twice.
No - you're wrong.
I work according to schedules - and at the same time I check.
that's what we all think - and how we all make money.
That's it...the ringleaders have emerged :) now until the next big news...
Somehow:
It goes something like this:
That's the way I am for now.
The truth is - things may change.
let's hope for the best
Yes. That's right:)
And then watch and close positions on time:)
I have a target of 24000.
I go to the computer, then I don't.
my EA is set to 24000
--------------------------------------
one more time - such a spurt.
and the advisor closes and deletes everything.
There will be two more big spurts.
The timing of these spurts is known:)
But, it will only be possible to determine the direction of the pullbacks a few hours before the big news:)
In between, brokers and big players will play out their losses:)
If you look at the dynamics of the pound during the week (I highlighted it in yellow) you will see that it is moving in a fairly narrow channel.
In order for it to break out of the channel, it needs a serious reason, which should be related to either the dollar or the pound.
Since there is no such news in the economic calendar, we have to assume that the pound will continue to fluctuate in this channel :) Until the end of the week:)
Therefore, we may close the open positions and wait for the next news.
I believe 20% to the deposit for today is enough:)