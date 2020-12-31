Forecast from I - page 93

For a change - so you don't get hung up on it.

what do you need to multiply these numbers to win ?

03 15 16 13 16 09 19 08

01 19 15 17 05 09 14 19

20 03 07 09 01 20 09 16

09 08 19 17 09 06 20 10

02 18 12 03 01 08 03 09

*2
Here and then, there will be a <Distributive Drawing>

more chances , tested! - Invested 12,000, won 67,000, last year

( 1000 000 000 )

multiplied by two, you got a hundred tickets -

-------------------------------------------------------- Entertainment, - for Friday

Snapshot2

Alexsandr San:

multiplied by two, you got a hundred tickets -

-------------------------------------------------------- Entertainment, - for Friday.


Eh, bad luck, only 3x1 and should be 4x4.

Somebody almost missed it by one digit.

I guess next week, gold will start going up in price

Alexsandr San:

I don't know if I was able to get the strategy across! - I attach the Indicator and the Expert Advisor.

If you cannot earn with these tools, you'd better give up Forex.


Sascha, hi. Is there a description of the Expert Advisor settings somewhere?

As far as I understand, the robot looks at the indicators and decides to open a deal by itself?

Why do you lose money? What is the error? Are you or the robot is stupid and is losing money?

Valeriy Ligotskiy:

Sasha, hi. Is there a description of the Expert Advisor settings somewhere?

I understand that the robot looks at the indicators and decides to open a trade itself?

Why are you losing money? What is the error? Is it you or the robot that is dumb and is losing money?

I am the dumb one, the robot works fine.

- My robot works great, I have no problem with its settings in the Strategy Tester.

There is nothing complicated about it, on weekdays, on the one-minute chart - look for ways.

Picture 2


-------------------------

if you put the mouse cursor on the horizontal line in the tester, it shows its name - enter the command

Picture 3

Picture 4

Picture 5

-----------

from the Indicator in normal mode

setting -

Picture 7

Picture 6

For example, how do I open a position

I enter the name of horizontal line and set the command

What destiny has given ....
