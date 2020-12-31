Forecast from I - page 37

Igor Zakharov:

I'm putting together a consolidation indicator now, and it seems to be good, if you synchronise the two TFs:

I mean 2-3 days is not really indicative...

Interesting to hear your opinion on consolidation zones. What do you eat it with and how do you use it for trading in general.

Igor Zakharov:

I mean 2-3 days is not very indicative...

I mean 2-3 days is not very indicative...

at 4 o'clock - nice picture ... good entry points

yes, when the signals coincide on the 1hour with the 4hour - then you should get a good signal in the indicator

 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

at 4 o'clock - nice picture. good entry points

Yes, when the signals coincide on the 1hour with the 4hour - should not be a bad signal in the indicator

I have a suspicion that we will go to 1.29400 (approximately)

Aleksandr Yakovlev:

I have a suspicion that we will go to 1.29400 (approx.)

Yeah. He's going up - although he should be going down GBPUSDDaily

GBPUSDDaily

my expert has opened

USDCAD -_SELL  \\  EURGBP -_BUY
--------------     --------------
GBPUSD -_SELL  \\
--------------     --------------
GBPCHF -_SELL  \\
--------------     --------------
 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Interested to hear your opinion on consolidation zones. What do you eat it with and how do you use it for trading in general.

I'm not an expert on this stuff, it's strange that my opinion is of interest :)

It' s better to eat them without garnish :) I'd rather use them without garnish , i.e. without adding any indicators. They stand out from the whole set of "mathematical" indicators, it's more of a visual thing, it's difficult to use this method in robots or indicators, they are more suitable for manual analysis.

But on the other hand, for robots using this strategy the trend/flat problem is not obvious, because the flat after the trend is the pattern I'm looking for.

Inner channel trades are definitely not interesting, only breakthrough trades: it's better to set targets farther away than very close ones. (I had a series of robots, using which I tested over a dozen strategies: "breakout", "rebound", "false-breakout/true-breakout"... My robot has not got a real trading robot, all of them were tester ones.

I don't know where it will go when the explosion gases hit it, or it may spin on the spot. I recently noticed that there are two types of consolidation (I haven't seen it anywhere, maybe it's my crazy): after a trend and after a correction. Depending on it you can filter out breakdowns:

i see an example of a falldown on the picture: a clear movement, but it considers it as a consolidation. - % of the height of the consolidation zone

Files:
congession_RUS.zip  307 kb
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

my expert has opened

opened anotherEURCHF -_BUY pair

USDCAD -_SELL  \\  EURGBP -_BUY
--------------     --------------
GBPUSD -_SELL  \\  EURCHF -_BUY
--------------     --------------
GBPCHF -_SELL  \\
--------------     --------------
programmed- to 5,000 and everything will close.

4500



Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

programmed it to 5,000 and it'll shut everything down.



All closed ! now to start tomorrow. (until all positions were closed - somewhere around 300 rubles flew away) - I saw, was the price in profit 5200

maybe because I set a balance target of 35000 on one Expert Advisor - and the other was 900000

CLOSED

What do you think? Would the result be the same if it were real?
